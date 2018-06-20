Housing project for those with monthly earning of Rs 30,000

The West Bengal government will come up with a housing project 'Nijoshree' to provide homes to people whose monthly incomes are not enough to purchase accommodations near the city, state minister Firhad Hakim said.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting today following the success of 'Banglar Bari' a rehabilitation scheme under which slum-dwellers of Kolkata and other municipalities in the state would be given a flat each, Hakim, the urban development minister told reporters.

Under the 'Nijoshree' scheme, two categories of flats would be provided to people whose monthly earnings are not above Rs 30,000.

The two categories of residential flats would have one and two bedrooms, he said.

Those earning up to Rs 15,000 per month would be eligible to apply for the 1BHK (378 sqft carpet area) flats, while those whose monthly income do not cross the Rs 30,000 would be able to apply for the 2BHK (559 sqft carpet area) under the proposed project which would come up on land available with the different bodies and development authorities of the government, he said.

The 1BHK flats would cost Rs 7.28 lakh while the 2BHK flats would be priced at Rs 9.26 lakh, he added.

"There will be 50,000 units under the scheme initially and hopefully the project will be completed within the next two to three years," he said adding a single applicant would not be allowed to apply multiple times online.

The cabinet also gave its nod to the proposed supplying green fuel to greater Kolkata within five years, the minister said.

GAIL along with the Greater Calcutta Gas Supply Corporation Ltd (GCGSCL) would work for the Calcutta Gas Supply Project to household in South 24 Parganas and North 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, Nadia and Kolkata, the minister said.

"The chief minister wants gas to be supplied to every household at reasonable rate. Within two years we will try to set up the network of pipelines to supply green fuel and in another five years its supply will start to areas under the Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority," Hakim said.

The cabinet also decided to upgrade around 10357 sub-centres to health and wellness centres in the state and recruit around 5,200 nurses for the grade II category, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Chandrima Bhattacharya said.