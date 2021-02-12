MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Hopes fade as rescuers struggle to find 35 men trapped in Indian Himalayas tunnel

Soldiers deployed to the area have flown a drone inside the tunnel to take pictures and tried to drill a path into it but made little headway. So far there has been no sign of life.

Reuters
February 12, 2021 / 07:16 PM IST
Source: Reuters

Source: Reuters

Rescuers used heavy machinery to remove slush clogging a tunnel in the Indian Himalayas on Friday in a search for 35 people missing since a February 7 flash flood, though hopes of finding anyone alive were fading.

Those trapped in the tunnel in the northern state of Uttarakhand were among 171 people still unaccounted for after water, rocks and debris possibly triggered by an avalanche surged down the Dhauliganga river valley, destroying dams and bridges.

So far authorities have found the bodies of 38 people. While scores are believed to have been swept to their deaths, rescue efforts have focused on finding the men in the tunnel connected to the Tapovan Vishnugad hydroelectric project.

"We have not lost hope. We have been working with full force, all night," said Swati Bhadoriya, the top government official in Chamoli district.

Soldiers deployed to the area have flown a drone inside the tunnel to take pictures and tried to drill a path into it but made little headway. So far there has been no sign of life.

Close

Related stories

"We cannot give up until we see something. Even if we consider that no one is alive, we have to think of their families and search for the bodies. We would want the bodies recovered," Bhadoriya said.

Scientists now believe the flood, originally thought to have been unleashed by a glacier breaking apart on India's second highest mountain Nanda Devi and crashing into the river, is more likely have been caused by an avalanche.

Experts have cautioned there could be still be huge amounts of rock, debris, ice and water that could be dislodged due to changes in temperatures.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said he had asked relief workers to be careful after locals reported the formation of a lake near the village of Raini that was hit by the apparent avalanche.
Reuters
TAGS: #Current Affairs #India #Uttarakhand #Uttarakhand Glacier Burst
first published: Feb 12, 2021 07:00 pm

Must Listen

 The Market Podcast | Nishant Agarwal of ASK Wealth decodes how to deploy money in 3 easy steps during COVID

 The Market Podcast | Nishant Agarwal of ASK Wealth decodes how to deploy money in 3 easy steps during COVID

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.