App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2018 08:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

High Court reserves order on Nalini Chidambaram's appeal against ED summons

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Madras High Court today reserved its orders on an appeal by former union minister P Chidambaram's wife Nalini over dismissal of her plea against ED summons in the Saradha chit fund scam case and exempted her from appearance before the agency till it delivered the judgement.

A bench of justices M M Sundresh and Anand Venkatesh reserved orders and gave the interim relief after hearing arguments by senior counsel K T S Tulsi for the appellant and Additional Solicitor General G Rajagopalan and Special Public Prosecutor G Hema for the Enforcement Directorate.

In the appeal, Nalini had challenged the April 24 order of Justice S M Subramaniam rejecting her petition against ED's summons asking her to appear as a witness in its money laundering probe in the Saradha chit fund scam case.

Consequent to the single judge order, the ED had issued fresh summons asking Nalini, a senior advocate herself, to appear before its office in Kolkata tomorrow.

related news

The ED had issued the first summons on September 7, 2016 asking Nalini to appear before it in its Kolkata office.

She was allegedly paid a legal fee of Rs 1 crore by the Saradha group for her appearances in court and the Company Law Board over a television channel purchase deal.

She had moved the high court challenging the summons on the ground that women cannot be called for investigation out of their place of residence under CrPC section 160.

But, Justice Subramaniam rejected her contention, saying such exemptions are not mandatory and are subject to facts and circumstances of a case, following which she filed the appeal.

In the appeal, she contended that if the trend of summoning and calling advocates who have been engaged by their clients for rendering professional services was not nipped in the bud, it may lead to "disastrous consequences".

When the appeal came up hearing today, Tulsi submitted that Section 160 applied to all the women and assailed the single judge's reasoning.

Intervening, the bench sought to know what was the apprehension of the appellant in appearing before the authorities.

Tulsi submitted that the ED action was "purely political vendetta" as no other advocate who had appeared for the Sharadha group had been summoned.

Countering the arguments, Rajagopalan submitted that the the Prevention of Money Laundering Act should be read in a holistic manner.

Sections 52, 50(2) (3) and secion 71of the PMLA have the overriding effect and hence section 160 of Cr.PC was not applicable under the PMLA, he contended.

The ASG further said Nalini had not been arrayed as an accused and was being called to appear only to explain in person the documents submitted by her legal representative.
First Published on Jun 19, 2018 08:19 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.