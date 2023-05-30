English
    Heavy rain brings Bengaluru to its knees; IMD issues yellow alert

    Various areas, including tech corridors like Bellandur, reported waterlogging. Underpasses at Lingarajapuram and Sankey Road were also flooded due to the heavy rain.

    Christin Mathew Philip
    May 30, 2023 / 11:06 PM IST
    Water-logged underpass at Sankey Road

    Heavy rainfall wreaked havoc in Bengaluru, the country's IT capital, on May 30, with the routine life being disrupted due to waterlogging, traffic congestion, fallen trees and inundated underpasses.

    The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert, indicating the likelihood of heavy rains, for two consecutive days in Bengaluru urban and rural districts till May 31.

    The city, during the evening hours, experienced torrential downpours, resulting in widespread waterlogging and vehicular congestion. Commuters, particularly those traveling on Outer Ring Road, faced hardship due to the traffic jams.

    Bengaluru received a total of 19 mm of rainfall till 5:30pm. Various areas, including tech corridors like Bellandur, reported waterlogging. Underpasses at Lingarajapuram and Sankey Road were also flooded due to the heavy rain.

    Nidhi Raichand, a netizen wrote on Twitter: "Only in Bengaluru is the joy of a cooling rain accompanied with anxiety about submerged roads, angry traffic jams, people trapped in sinking cars and a debilitating fear of having to step out of your home for any reason (sic)".

    There has been a surge in complaints regarding fare hikes by app-based cab and auto aggregators following the heavy showers. Saroj Kumar, a passenger tweeted that Indira Nagar to Sompura Gate (25Km) cab fare increased from Rs 500-Rs 600 to Rs 1,116.


    Traffic police personnel were found draining water from Ecospace and Bellandur areas on ORR

    Areas like Yelahanka, Jakkur, Horamavu, Thanisandra, KR Puram, HSR Layout, Koramangala, Banaswadi, Whitefield, Kadugodi, Kundalahalli, Indiranagar, Chickpet, Rajajinagar, RT Nagar, and Yelahanka received heavy rainfall.

    Christin Mathew Philip is an Assistant editor at moneycontrol.com. Based in Bengaluru, he writes on mobility, infrastructure and start-ups. He is a Ramnath Goenka excellence in journalism awardee. You can find him on Twitter here: twitter.com/ChristinMP_
    first published: May 30, 2023 09:41 pm