Heavy rain brings Bengaluru to its knees; IMD issues yellow alert

Water-logged underpass at Sankey Road

Heavy rainfall wreaked havoc in Bengaluru, the country's IT capital, on May 30, with the routine life being disrupted due to waterlogging, traffic congestion, fallen trees and inundated underpasses.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert, indicating the likelihood of heavy rains, for two consecutive days in Bengaluru urban and rural districts till May 31.

The city, during the evening hours, experienced torrential downpours, resulting in widespread waterlogging and vehicular congestion. Commuters, particularly those traveling on Outer Ring Road, faced hardship due to the traffic jams.

Bengaluru received a total of 19 mm of rainfall till 5:30pm. Various areas, including tech corridors like Bellandur, reported waterlogging. Underpasses at Lingarajapuram and Sankey Road were also flooded due to the heavy rain.

Lingarajapuram underpass

Nidhi Raichand, a netizen wrote on Twitter: "Only in Bengaluru is the joy of a cooling rain accompanied with anxiety about submerged roads, angry traffic jams, people trapped in sinking cars and a debilitating fear of having to step out of your home for any reason (sic)".

There has been a surge in complaints regarding fare hikes by app-based cab and auto aggregators following the heavy showers. Saroj Kumar, a passenger tweeted that Indira Nagar to Sompura Gate (25Km) cab fare increased from Rs 500-Rs 600 to Rs 1,116.

@Uber_India @Uber @Uber_Support

Generally it shows less amount like 500-600 rs but when it got rain for 1hr. Now you guys increase the price like hell. Indiranagar to Sompura gate jn bangalore @PMOIndia @nitin_gadkari kindly look at these people pic.twitter.com/o7PxQVUPbX

— Saroj kumar (@Saroj_kumar) May 30, 2023

Traffic police personnel were found draining water from Ecospace and Bellandur areas on ORR



Good evening evening sir/madam Water logging at ORR road in ecospace and bellandur downramp due to heavy rain and effort are continued to drain out slow moving traffic observed.kindly cooperate of commuters @blrcitytraffic @DCPSouthTrBCP @jointcptraffic @SplCPTraffic pic.twitter.com/MTsSj2jISP

— BELLANDURU TRAFFIC BTP (@bellandurutrfps) May 30, 2023

Areas like Yelahanka, Jakkur, Horamavu, Thanisandra, KR Puram, HSR Layout, Koramangala, Banaswadi, Whitefield, Kadugodi, Kundalahalli, Indiranagar, Chickpet, Rajajinagar, RT Nagar, and Yelahanka received heavy rainfall.