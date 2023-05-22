Flooded underpasses, potholes and live wires: Bengaluru's infrastructure nightmare continues

A 22-year-old techie's death in a flooded underpass in Bengaluru on May 21 has once again highlighted the tech hub’s infrastructure problems.

Every year, rains open up death traps throughout the city, leaving citizens chancing with danger and possible death. Sunday's tragic incident also highlights the disturbing civic apathy that persists, costing lives.

The victim, Bhanurekha K, an employee of Infosys, died after the car she was travelling in was submerged in an underpass at KR Circle, located less than a kilometre away from the Vidhana Soudha, the seat of power. It's also where, ironically, the words of Kengal Hanumanthaiah, the second chief minister of Mysore state (now Karnataka), "Government work is God's work," are engraved in Kannada and English.

Bhanurekha, a resident of Electronic City, had rented a car for her family members who were visiting from Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. Sadly, they got to experience the city's crumbling infrastructure and their trip quickly turned into an unforgettable nightmare.

On May 20, Siddaramaiah, who was sworn in as the new chief minister just two days earlier, visited the hospital where Bhanurekha’s kin were being treated and announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the victim's family. Former CM Basavaraj Bommai said the new government should issue strict orders to officials of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the city’s civic body, to make necessary arrangements to prevent rain-related damage.

BBMP chief commissioner Tushar Girinath said barricades are usually placed at such underpasses with the assistance of traffic police to prevent access to vehicles when there is heavy rainfall. He added that the recent incident occurred due to heavy rain within a short period of time.

Karnataka's deputy CM DK Shivakumar, minister Ramalinga Reddy along with BBMP chief commissioner Tushar Giri Nath at the underpass on May 21.

Ananda Gundurao, a member of Bangalore Political Action Committee (B PAC), a citizens’ body advocating for better administration and infrastructure in the city, expressed his concerns, tweeted: "Rains claim the season's first victim as a girl from a neighboring state loses her life in a flooded underpass. Many broken/blocked footpaths, open drains are waiting for their victims. This won't stop unless the Govt officers are held accountable & prosecuted."

Comparisons between the excellent drainage system at Chinnaswamy Stadium, which ensured that the crucial Royal Challengers Bangalore-Gujarat Titans match on May 21 was not disrupted, and the complete lack of it outside, have been flying thick and fast.

In 2017, the Karnataka State Cricket Association implemented a subsurface aeration and vacuum-powered drainage project costing Rs 4.25 crore, which allows for discharge of accumulated water at the stadium within minutes. Sanjay Swamy, an entrepreneur and venture capitalist, tweeted, "Isn't it ironic - Bangalore has the BEST drainage inside the stadium and the WORST outside the stadium."

Karthik Srinivasan, a communications strategy consultant, wrote on Twitter, "My God! Death inside a car, in a flood inside a metro city should count as a monumental failure in town planning and management."

Tinu Cherian Abraham, a social media influencer, said, "Even going out on a rainy evening in Bengaluru has become terrifying. There is no guarantee of returning home safely. Daytime is no exception, with the risk of falling into a pothole or on a broken footpath. Corruption and mismanagement have rendered this once beautiful city unliveable."

Ashwin Mahesh, an urban planner and Aam Aadmi Party leader, criticised the repeated failures in infrastructure development, saying, "Despite years of promising to transform Bengaluru's infrastructure to match that of Singapore, we continue to witness the construction of notorious underpasses. They fail to meet the basic engineering standards required for public projects."

Underpasses death traps during monsoon

Underpasses have proven to be death traps during the monsoon in Bengaluru. According to BBMP records, the city has 28 underbridges. Many of these frequently get flooded, even with short spells of rain, due to poor design and lack of drainage systems. Additionally, South Western Railway maintains several rail underbridges in the city. Although both agencies claim to conduct regular audits of underpasses, they do not disclose the findings of these assessments. Despite the existing issues with underpasses, BBMP plans to add four more underpasses this year.

In 2008, BBMP introduced the concept of a 'magic box' underpass at the Cauvery Theatre junction on Ballari Road as a quick-fix traffic solution. The magic box is a prefabricated structure, which was to be installed within 72 hours, but it ended up taking 35 days. This model was replicated in other areas, but it faced criticism for failing to solve the underlying problems and instead exacerbating traffic congestion in those areas.

Potholes also pose significant dangers on Bengaluru's roads, leading to tragic incidents. Last year, a 38-year-old woman named Sharmila lost her life in a pothole-related accident on Magadi Road. She fell from her scooter while trying to avoid a pothole, and a vehicle coming from behind ran her over.

The hasty road laying before the polls and the lack of maintenance further contribute to the risks, posing a threat to life and limb. Between 2014 and 2021, there were 269 officially reported pothole-related deaths in Karnataka, with the majority occurring in Bengaluru. It is worth noting that such cases are often under-reported. Those using two-wheelers are particularly vulnerable to accidents caused by potholes.

Electrocution incidents also add to the dangers faced by Bengaluru residents. Last year, a 30-year-old man died of electrocution near Hebbal after accidentally coming into contact with an illegally drawn live wire attached to an advertisement hoarding.

Lack of elected city council adds to infrastructure woes

The new state government that assumed office on May 20 faces the enormous challenge of addressing the city's crumbling infrastructure, which is laid bare every monsoon. With potholes, flooded underpasses, broken or missing pavements, and live wires posing threats to residents' safety, experts emphasize the need to tackle these urgent issues. Bengaluru currently lacks an elected civic council, further exacerbating the situation and leaving residents without proper channels to address their civic concerns.

The BBMP council's term expired in September 2020, and since then, the city administration has been run by bureaucrats.

Although Bharatiya Janata Party, which was in power in the state, secured 16 out of 28 assembly seats in Bengaluru, the Congress party, which now governs the state, seeks to make significant inroads. Additionally, parties like the Aam Aadmi Party and Bengaluru NavaNirmana Party are aiming to make their presence felt in the civic polls. However, the question of when these elections will take place remains unanswered.

The BBMP has already identified over 200 flood-prone areas in the city. BBMP commissioner Girinath had assured that stormwater drainage cleaning would be carried out by the end of April and in May before the monsoon arrived in June. However, 3 cm rain on May 21 exposed the shortcomings of the civic body, with reports of waterlogging and fallen trees across the city. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rains are expected to continue until May 27.

Sources indicate that citizens may face difficulties due to poor monsoon preparedness, as civic officials were preoccupied with the assembly elections for the past two months. "Elections and the Model Code of Conduct have impacted monsoon preparedness work, leaving only two weeks before the onset of the monsoon," said a BBMP source.