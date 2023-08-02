Govt bans production, sale of ketoprofen, aceclofenac for animal use

Government bans production, sale of Ketoprofen, Aceclofenac

The Centre has prohibited the manufacture, sale, and distribution of ketoprofen and its formulation along with aceclofenac and its formulation for animal use.

The two drugs, according to the government, are harmful to cattle and kill vultures if they eat dead animals' carcasses, causing ecological imbalance, according to multiple reports.

A discussion about this occurred during the 89th meeting of the Drugs Technical Advisory Board (DTAB), an organisation under the Central Drug Control Standard Organization (CDCSO).

Earlier, the Ministry of Health sought opinions from the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (DAHD) and the Ministry of Agriculture on this proposal. The 89th meeting of the Drugs Technical Advisory Board (DTAB), which operates under CDCSO, discussed this issue.

After careful deliberation, DTAB reached a consensus to impose a ban on the manufacturing, sale, and distribution of ketoprofen and aceclofenac, as well as respective formulations intended for animal use.

Earlier, Bangladesh became the first country to ban ketoprofen use.

"Ketoprofen and aceclofenac in cattle are equally toxic as diclofenac and can kill vultures. Studies showed that aceclofenac was rapidly metabolized to diclofenac. Ketoprofen is toxic to Gyps vultures," according to the meeting minutes.

To conserve vultures, the matter was examined by experts, and it was recommended to ban drugs used to treat livestock.