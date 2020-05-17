German footwear brand Von Wellx to shift production to India from China: Report

Casa Everz Gmbh, the owner of footwear German brand Von Wellx, will be shifting its entire production to Agra from China, news agency ANI has reported quoting state Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Uday Bahan Singh.

"We are very happy to see that investment from Casa Everz Gmbh, which will be giving employment to so many people, is coming to India from China and especially to Uttar Pradesh," Singh told the news agency.

The production will happen in collaboration with latric Industries Pvt Ltd, the news agency has reported.

According to Ashish Jain, the Director and CEO of latric Industries, the collaboration has the potential to generate over 10,000 direct and indirect jobs.

Von Wellx products are sold in over 80 countries with more than 100 million customers across the globe. In India, it was launched in 2019 and is available at over 500 top retail locations.

The shift is in keeping with the government's plan to bring in foreign companies into India. Earlier reports had suggested that many companies are looking to shift from China to India as a fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, which originated in the Wuhan district of China.