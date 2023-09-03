G20 summit in New Delhi: Significance, agenda, and why the world will be watching

Climate change will be on the agenda at this year's G20 summit. (Photo credit: Ivan Radic via Wikimedia Commons)

The G20 summit will take place on September 9 and 10 in India. It will bring together heads of state and dignitaries from 20 leading economies of the world. The summit will be held in the New Delhi area, which will be out of bounds from the night of September 7. Offices, restaurants, malls and markets have been asked to remain shut from September 8. The G20 is one of the world’s biggest events. But why is it happening in India and what makes it so important? Read on to know.

What is the G20?

The Group of Twenty (G20) is a premier international forum made up of the world's 20 largest economies. It was established in 1999 to shape and strengthen global architecture and governance on major international economic issues.

The G20 meets annually at the heads of state and government level to discuss and agree on global issues. While it initially focused largely on broad macroeconomic issues, it has expanded its agenda over time to include trade, sustainable development, health, agriculture, energy, environment, climate change, and anti-corruption.

The summit concludes with the adoption of a G20 Leaders’ Declaration, which lists the priorities and other points discussed and agreed upon during the meetings.

Why is the G20 happening in India?

The G20 has a rotating presidency that steers its agenda for that particular year. India took over the G20 presidency from December 1, 2022, and will keep it till November 30, 2023. Then Brazil will take over, followed by South Africa in 2025.

During its term, India has held meetings across major cities involving ministers, officials and civil society. The marquee summit, which is held annually in the presidency’s country, will now be held in New Delhi. It will be attended by close to 30 heads of state and government, from G20 members and invited countries.

Among those who will attend: US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

What is the agenda?

The G20 presidency sets the agenda in consultation with other members. When India assumed the presidency, it set its objectives. They included:

Green Development, Climate Finance and LiFE

Accelerated, Inclusive and Resilient Growth

Accelerating Progress on SDGs

Technological Transformation and Digital Public Infrastructure

Multilateral Institutions for the 21st Century

Women-led Development

The theme for this year’s international summit is “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” (One Earth. One Family. One Future). It gives the message of global unity.

Climate change in focus

Climate action has been on India’s radar ever since it took over the G20 presidency. At the upcoming summit too, it aims to bring it up. US President Joe Biden also has announced his intent on discussing issues related to climate change.

The timing is critical. Scientists recently announced July 2023 as the hottest month ever recorded in human history. “The era of global warming has ended; the era of global boiling has arrived. The air is unbreathable. The heat is unbearable. And the level of fossil fuel profits and climate inaction is unacceptable,” said UN chief Antonio Guterres.

At such a time, the upcoming G20 summit and the UN climate summit are among the critical opportunities for accelerated action on climate change. And all eyes will be on the global leaders who attend to make the first move and take action.

What does the summit mean for India?

The summit will bolster India’s already growing reputation at home as a leader of international stature. It also enables the country to engage with other major economies and to promote its interests on a global stage. The forum’s focus on economic growth, climate change, global health, and global governance are all areas that are important to India. At the same time, the country has been able to put aspirations of the other developing countries upfront in G20 deliberations.