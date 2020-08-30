From Rajapalayam to Combai, here’s a list of Indian breed dogs that PM Modi wants you to adopt

Speaking at the 68th edition of Mann Ki Baat on August 30 – a day after the unlock 4.0 guidelines were announced by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) -- Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged all Indians to adopt local breed dogs as pets.

He said: “I have heard that Indian breed dogs are very good and competent. The Mudhol hound and the Himachali hound are some of the best Indian dogs, while the Rajapalayam, Kanni, Chippiparai, and Combai are very good too.”

To encourage prospective pet owners further, the PM reminded them that dogs of local breed require minimum upkeep and are comfortable with Indian climatic conditions too.

In case you are considering taking the Prime Minister’s advice, here is a list of some of the best Indian breed dogs you can adopt as pets:

Mudhol hounds

The Mudhol hounds, which have been inducted into the dog squads of the Indian security forces, hail from the bordering region of Karnataka and Maharashtra. It is believed that Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj used this breed of canines in his army. Mudhol hounds have narrow heads that are remarkably smaller than their bodies.

Rajapalayam

The Rajapalayam breed of dogs are believed to hail from Tamil Nadu and are named after a city named Rajapalayam in Virudhunagar district. It is a rare breed that is found only in some pockets of Tamil Nadu. They are lean and muscular and are excellent hunters.

Himachali hounds

The Himachali hounds are also called the ‘Gaddi Kutta’. As the name suggests, they hail from the Himalayan region and resemble a Tibetan Mastiff. These dogs are huge and have a thick fur coat that protect it from extreme cold.

Kanni

Kanni is another dog that hails from Tamil Nadu. This breed is known for being fiercely loyal and are primarily hunting dogs. They are frequently used as guard dogs.

Combai

Combai is also a dog breed from Tamil Nadu that are classified as terriers. They are a rare and dying breed that has recently been inducted into the dog squad of the Central Reserve Police Force.

Indian Spitz

The Indian Spitz is a tiny white dog with thick fur. They are very popular as pets and are easily trainable. They resemble Pomeranian and German Spitz.

Indian Pariah dog

The most commonly available local breed dog is the Indian pariah. It is a medium-sized dog with a short coarse tan or brown/ black coat. This breed is considered to be friendly and healthy and tough, making them ideal pets.