Four-member panel formed to examine deaths due to shortage of oxygen: Manish Sisodia
Manish Sisodia said that the panel will meet twice a week to look into each case and decide whether the death happened due to the shortage of oxygen.
June 04, 2021 / 01:59 PM IST
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (File image)
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on June 4 informed that the government has formed a four-member expert committee to look into the deaths due to the shortage of oxygen during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Sisodia said that the Delhi government is awaiting the lieutenant governor's approval on the same.
During the second wave of coronavirus, there was an oxygen crisis and there were reports that the oxygen shortage led to deaths at some hospitals, Sisodia said in a virtual address.
Track this LIVE blog for latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic
"We took the issue seriously and took a decision to form a four-member committee to look into the matter. It is a committee comprising medical experts. We have sent the file for the L-G's approval," he said.
Sisodia said that the panel will meet twice a week to look into each case and decide whether the death happened due to the shortage of the life saving gas. "As soon as the L-G approves the file, this committee will start functioning," he said.
He reiterated the government's earlier announcement that it will give a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the families of those victims who succumbed due to the shortage of oxygen.
The committee will assess online and offline complaints and/or representations regarding deaths due to oxygen shortage on a “case-to-case basis” and will grant “ex-gratia compensation over and above the no-fault ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 already ordered by the government", it had said earlier
(with inputs from PTI)Click here for Moneycontrol's full coverage of COVID-19