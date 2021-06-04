Four-member panel formed to examine deaths due to shortage of oxygen: Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (File image)

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on June 4 informed that the government has formed a four-member expert committee to look into the deaths due to the shortage of oxygen during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Sisodia said that the Delhi government is awaiting the lieutenant governor's approval on the same.

During the second wave of coronavirus, there was an oxygen crisis and there were reports that the oxygen shortage led to deaths at some hospitals, Sisodia said in a virtual address.

Track this LIVE blog for latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic

"We took the issue seriously and took a decision to form a four-member committee to look into the matter. It is a committee comprising medical experts. We have sent the file for the L-G's approval," he said.

Sisodia said that the panel will meet twice a week to look into each case and decide whether the death happened due to the shortage of the life saving gas. "As soon as the L-G approves the file, this committee will start functioning," he said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

He reiterated the government's earlier announcement that it will give a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the families of those victims who succumbed due to the shortage of oxygen.

The committee will assess online and offline complaints and/or representations regarding deaths due to oxygen shortage on a “case-to-case basis” and will grant “ex-gratia compensation over and above the no-fault ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 already ordered by the government", it had said earlier

(with inputs from PTI)