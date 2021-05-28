COVID-19 | Delhi to give compensation up to Rs 5 lakh for deaths due to oxygen shortage, forms panel to assess cases

Workers stand as a tank is filled with liquid oxygen at a hospital, amid the spread of COVID-19 in New Delhi on April 22, 2021. (Image: Reuters/Adnan Abidi)

Delhi has decided to give compensation of up to Rs 5 lakh each, for COVID-19 patients who died due to oxygen shortage in the city amid the harsh second wave of coronavirus in India.

The state government has thus constituted a six-member committee to assess cases and “check whether the oxygen was being used properly at the hospital as per the norms,” as per the official order issued on May 27.

"The committee would draw up an objective criteria to award compensation, limited to a maximum of Rs 5 lakh in each case," it added.

Follow our LIVE blog on the COVID-19 pandemic here

The committee will assess online and offline complaints and/or representations regarding deaths due to oxygen shortage on “case-to-case basis” and will grant “ex-gratia compensation over and above the no-fault ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 already ordered by the government".

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Offline complaints and representations can be submitted at the nursing home cell of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), the order states, adding that the panel would meet at least twice a week – either virtually or physically, at a fixed time.

“The committee will be empowered to seek any documents from the concerned hospitals, including records of oxygen supply, storage and stock position. It will check the steps taken by the hospital for maintaining sufficient oxygen stock with respect to the patients admitted there,” the order states.

Six members on the panel include Dr Amit Kohli, senior anesthetist, LNJP; Dr AC Shukla, medical superintendent, Mata Chanan Devi Hospital, Janak Puri; Dr Naresh Kumar, Director-Professor (Medicine), LNJP and MAMC; Dr JP Singh, medical superintendent, Tirath Ram Hospital in Civil Lines; Dr Sanjeev Kumar, specialist, anesthesia, Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital and Surender Kumar from DGHS (HQ).

Earlier in May, 12 patients, including a senior doctor died due to oxygen shortage at Batra Hospital in the national capital. Prior to this on April 24, 20 COVID-19 patients in the Jaipur Golden Hospital passed away due to oxygen shortage.

For full coverage on the coronavrius pandemic click here

(With inputs from PTI)