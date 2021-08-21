MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
LIVE NOW:Option Omega 2.0 - India’s Largest Retail Option Traders Online Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Upstox
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Former UP CM Kalyan Singh passes away

Singh died due to sepsis and multi organ failure, Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow confirmed.

Moneycontrol News
August 21, 2021 / 10:52 PM IST
Represenational image of Kalyan Singh (Image: Twitter/@JPNadda)

Represenational image of Kalyan Singh (Image: Twitter/@JPNadda)

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh passed away at a hospital in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh on August 21. He was 89.

Singh died due to sepsis and multi organ failure, Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow confirmed.

The veteran leader who also served as the governor of Rajasthan, was admitted to the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on July 4 due to an infection and reduced consciousness level.

"Three-day state mourning will be declared to condole the demise of Kalyan Singh. His last rites will be performed on the bank of Ganga in Narora in the evening of on August 23. There will be a public holiday on August 23," declared Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow.

Adityanath had paid a visit to the hospital to enquire about the veteran leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on August 20.

Close

"Kalyan Singh's health status is critical and is on life-saving support system," the hospital had said in a statement. It said he is under close observation of the doctors.

Born on January 5, 1932, Singh is a former member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), leader who served two terms as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and two terms as a Member of Parliament. He was Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh during the demolition of the Babri Masjid in December 1992.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Kalyan Singh #UP CM
first published: Aug 21, 2021 09:52 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Nithin Kamath's guide to investing in public markets versus the private market

The Private Market Show | Nithin Kamath's guide to investing in public markets versus the private market

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.