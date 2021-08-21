Former UP CM Kalyan Singh passes away

Represenational image of Kalyan Singh (Image: Twitter/@JPNadda)

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh passed away at a hospital in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh on August 21. He was 89.

Singh died due to sepsis and multi organ failure, Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow confirmed.

The veteran leader who also served as the governor of Rajasthan, was admitted to the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on July 4 due to an infection and reduced consciousness level.

"Three-day state mourning will be declared to condole the demise of Kalyan Singh. His last rites will be performed on the bank of Ganga in Narora in the evening of on August 23. There will be a public holiday on August 23," declared Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow.

Adityanath had paid a visit to the hospital to enquire about the veteran leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on August 20.

"Kalyan Singh's health status is critical and is on life-saving support system," the hospital had said in a statement. It said he is under close observation of the doctors.

Born on January 5, 1932, Singh is a former member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), leader who served two terms as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and two terms as a Member of Parliament. He was Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh during the demolition of the Babri Masjid in December 1992.