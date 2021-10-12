MARKET NEWS

English
Former Education Secretary Amit Khare appointed as advisor to PM Narendra Modi

Amit Khare is an IAS officer of the Jharkhand cadre. His appointment as Advisor to the Prime Minister in the Prime Minister's Office is on a contractual basis for two years.

Moneycontrol News
October 12, 2021 / 04:57 PM IST
Amit Khare has been appointed as advisor to PM Narendra Modi. (Image: Twitter/DDNews)

Amit Khare, former information & broadcasting and higher education secretary, was appointed as Advisor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 12.  His appointment as 'Advisor to the Prime Minister in the Prime Minister's Office' is on a contractual basis for two years.

Khare is an IAS officer from the 1985 batch of the Bihar-Jharkhand cadre and he assumed the charge of Secretary, Ministry of Education (department of higher education) in December 2019. Within a short time of his appointment, the National Education Policy 2020 was approved by the cabinet on July 29 2020. He superannuated from his post of Secretary last month.

Khare has also worked as Member Secretary in the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Union Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers and Joint Secretary in the Department of Higher Education, Union Ministry of Human Resource Development. He is an MBA from IIM, Ahmedabad, and holds a Certificate in Public Administration from Syracuse University, US.

He joins the Prime Minister’s Office after ex-cabinet secretary PK Sinha and ex-secretary Amarjeet Sinha left the PMO as advisors this year.
Tags: #Advisor to PM #Amit Khare #Prime Minister Narendra Modi #Prime Minister's Office (PMO)
first published: Oct 12, 2021 04:15 pm

