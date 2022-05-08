Foray of start-ups into education, health can be game changer for India: President Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind (File Photo)

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday said the foray of unicorns and start-ups into sectors like education and health can be a game changer for the country. Kovind was addressing a gathering here in Maharashtra after inaugurating the permanent campus of the Indian Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Nagpur. The premier institute was established in 2015.

He said an educational institute is not just a place of learning. "It is place which polishes the inner and sometimes even hidden talents in each one of us. The curriculum gives us the occasion to introspect within ourselves the purpose, the ambition and hence, fulfil our dreams," he said.

"We are living in an era where innovation and entrepreneurship are appreciated and encouraged. The stories of various unicorns or start-ups which have been slated to be worth more than one billion have scripted new history.

It has opened new avenues as new sectors are coming under the loop of business enterprises," he said. From food delivery to picking up odd things, all such services are provided by start-ups and app-based platforms, he noted.

"The unexplored territories like education, health have also become part of these new enterprises. Such forays can be the game changer for our country. It can be a combination of job provider and revenue earner for our people," he said. Kovind also said that both the innovation and entrepreneurship have the ability to not just ease people's lives through technology, but can also provide employment opportunities to many people.

Addressing the students, the president told them that they live in an interconnected world and will soon be globe-trotters as professionals. "However, in this pursuit, never forget the spirit and ethics of our country. You would be the emissaries of Indian culture and wisdom around the world and your performance would be the standard set for the entire country," he said.

He appreciate the IIM Nagpur's Foundation for Entrepreneurship Development, which has successfully enabled women entrepreneurs to graduate, and six of them have even launched their enterprises.

"Such programmes provide an effective platform for women empowerment. I strongly believe that our daughters, whenever provided an adequate platform, always shine to the optimum. It is a true tribute to the land of Savitribai Phule and Dr Anandibai Joshi, who were the first few stalwarts in the field of education and medicine," he said.

With the country celebrating 75 years of its Independence in the form of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', it should be the duty of every citizen to take steps for the betterment of people, Kovind said. "It should be our sole aim that when we celebrate 100 years of India's independence in 2047, we are a country of opportunities and development, promise and resources and contentment and pride," he added.

Earlier, the president arrived here in the morning. Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Union minister Nitin Gadkari received Kovind at the Nagpur airport. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Gadkari, Maharashtra Industries Minister Subhash Desai, state Energy Minister Nitin Raut and former state chief minister Devendra Fadnavis were present during the inauguration of the IIM Nagpur's permanent campus.

Pradhan told the MBA students that developing economies of the world are looking at India with respect. He asked the students to be job-providers, rather than just being job-seekers. The minister also appealed to the students to adopt backward villages, and teach and guide people there.

Gadkari described the IIM Nagpur as a world class and state-of-the-art institute. He said it was his dream to make Nagpur a hub of education, medical, logistics and information technology services. This is becoming a reality, he said, adding that the IIM here will contribute towards fulfilling the dream

Fadnavis, under whose state government land was allotted for the IIM in Nagpur, emphasised on development of quality human resources, saying it was the need of the hour. Maharashtra minister Desai assured all government help to the institute.





