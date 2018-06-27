First batch of pilgrims leave for Amarnath shrine

Amid tight security, the first batch of nearly 3000 pilgrims today left the base camp here for the annual 60-day pilgrimage to the cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas. Advisors to the Governor, K Vijay Kumar and B B Vyas, flagged off a fleet of 107 vehicles and four motorcycles carrying the pilgrims from the heavily-guarded Bhagwati base camp in Jammu at around 4.30 am.

They said all necessary arrangements are in place to ensure a peaceful and smooth yatra.

A total of 2,995 pilgrims – 2,334 men, 520 women, 21 children and 120 'sadhus' – left for the base camps of Nunwan-Pahalgam in Anantnag and Baltal in Ganderbal districts of Kashmir in 107 vehicles and four motorcycles, officials said.

They will reach the twin base camps later in the day and would start their onward journey to the 3,880 metre high cave shrine by foot on Thursday, marking the commencement of the pilgrimage.

The pilgrimage is scheduled to conclude on August 26 coinciding with the 'Raksha Bandhan' festival.

“Amarnath yatra is a very significant event and attracts the entire nation. It is very prestigious programme for Jammu and Kashmir in particular,” Kumar told reporters after flagging off the vehicles.

He said Governor N N Vohra, who is also chairman of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) which manages the yatra, has worked to further improve arrangements for the pilgrimage.

“With the cooperation of the public and good interaction with all forces and development agencies, we hope to give them (pilgrims) good security and good facilities,” he said.

Vyas said all necessary arrangements including adequate security are in place for the success of the yatra.

According to official figures over two lakh pilgrims have so far registered for the yatra.

The government is for the first time using radio frequency (RF) tags to track Amarnath-bound vehicles, while the CRPF has introduced motorcycle squads with cameras and various life-saving equipment.

Around 40,000 security personnel from Jammu and Kashmir Police, paramilitary, National Disaster Response Force and the Army, have been deployed for this year's pilgrimage.

A total of 2.60 lakh pilgrims offered prayers at the shrine last year.

Considering the carrying capacity of the existing tracks and other available infrastructure in the pilgrimage area, the SASB has decided to allow 7, 500 pilgrims on each route daily.

This will exclude pilgrims travelling by helicopter.