FASTag mandatory from February 15 midnight, violators to pay twice the toll charge

FASTag has been made mandatory for all vehicles from February 15 midnight, the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a press statement.

"It has been decided that all the lanes in the fee plazas on National Highways shall be declared as 'FasTag lane of the fee plaza' w.e.f. midnight of 15th /16th February 2021," the statement said.

Vehicles not fitted with FASTag or without valid/functional FASTag entering into the FASTag lane will pay two time equivalent fee of the fee applicable to that M and N category vehicles, the ministry clarified.

Vehicle owners should immediately adopt FASTag, deadline won't be extended: Nitin Gadkari

In November 2020, the ministry had issued a notification making FASTag mandatory by January 1, 2021, in old vehicles sold before December 1, 2017, through amendments in the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989.

On December 31, the ministry had extended the deadline for 100 percent collection of toll charges through FASTags on national highways till February 15, 2021.

However, on February 14, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said the deadline will not be extended and all will have to abide by the rules by adopting to the e-payment facility.

The FASTag registration has gone up to 90 percent on some routes and only 10 percent people are left. FASTag is also available on toll nakas and people should purchase and use it for seamless traffic, he said.