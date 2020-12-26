Farmers’ union agree to resume talks with Centre on December 29

Farmers are seen amid tear gas fired by police to disperse and impede them from march India's capital New Delhi to protest against the central government's recent agricultural reforms, in Ambala on November 26. (Image: AFP)

Farmer unions protesting against the agricultural reform laws on December 26 accepted Centre's offer for talks to end the deadlock.

The decision was taken at a meeting of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of 40 farmer unions protesting at various Delhi border points.

"We request people from Delhi and other parts of country to come and celebrate New Year with protesting farmers," Pal said. Another farmer leader, Rajinder Singh, said, that the farmers plan to march from Singhu to Tikri to KMP and will ask farmers from surrounding states in the area to show in huge numbers in their trolleys and tractors.

"If the government doesn't want us to block the KMP highway, then they better announce the repeal of the three farm laws," Singh added.

In a letter to Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Vivek Aggarwal, the Morcha said, "We propose that the next meeting between the farmers' representatives and the Government of India be held on December 29 2020 at 11 am,"

According to a News18 report, through the letter, the farmer leaders proposed amendments to be made and notified in the Commission for the Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Ordinance, 2020 to exclude farmers from its penal provisions.

The farmer unions also demanded changes in the draft Electricity Amendment Bill 2020 to protect the interests of farmers should also be part of the agenda for the next round of dialogue.

The government on December 24 wrote another open letter to the agitating farmers, asking them to choose a convenient date and time for the next round of talks to end the ongoing protests.