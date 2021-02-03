MARKET NEWS

February 03, 2021 / 08:52 AM IST

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: After Rihanna, climate activist Greta Thunberg backs stir

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' agitation has entered the 70th day. Singer Rihanna and climate activist Greta Thunberg have extended their support to the agitation

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 70th day today. Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, are staging a sit-in protest along Delhi borders. The protest started on November 26. The farmers are demanding a complete rollback of the new farm reform laws and a guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) sy
stem being retained. Multiple rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmers’ union leaders have ended in a stalemate. Protesting farmers fear that the new laws will dismantle the MSP system and corporatise farming. The Supreme Court had earlier ordered a stay on the implementation of these contentious laws, hoping it will end the protest. The farm union leaders have also rejected Centre's proposal to suspend implementation of the laws for the 18 months. On January 26, the protest turned violent when some farmers deviated from a pre-decided route for their Republic Day tractor rally and clashed with police. Some protesters scaled the ramparts of the Red Fort. Several protestors and police personnel were injured in the ensuing clashes.
  • February 03, 2021 / 08:52 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Farmers’ delegation meets Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, seek judicial inquiry

    A delegation of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal yesterday and urged him for a judicial inquiry into the alleged "conspiracy" against farmers protesting Centre's farm laws.

    In a press conference, the Morcha leaders said that the Delhi government informed them that 115 farmers arrested by police were in Tihar jail, and they demanded formation of a medical board to examine them. CM Kejriwal assured the farm leaders full support in their fight for justice, the Delhi government said in a statement. (Input from PTI)

  • February 03, 2021 / 08:37 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | After Rihanna, climate activist Greta Thunberg backs stir

    Hours after Barbadian singer Rihanna backed the farmers’ protest in India, climate activist Greta Thunberg has also extended her support to the agitation. “We stand in solidarity with #FarmersProtest in India," Thunberg tweeted late last night.

    As of 7.37 am, Thunberg's tweet was 'liked' more than 87,000 times and retweeted over 35,000 times.

  • February 03, 2021 / 08:29 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, are staging a sit-in protest along Delhi borders. The protest started on November 26.

    The farmers are demanding a complete rollback of the new farm reform laws and a guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system being retained. Multiple rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmers’ union leaders have ended in a stalemate. Protesting farmers fear that the new laws will dismantle the MSP system and corporatise farming. The Centre has maintained that these reforms will benefit farmers.

  • February 03, 2021 / 08:28 AM IST

    Good morning! Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s coverage of the farmers’ protest. The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 70th day today.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

