Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: After Rihanna, climate activist Greta Thunberg backs stir

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Farmers’ delegation meets Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, seek judicial inquiry
A delegation of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal yesterday and urged him for a judicial inquiry into the alleged "conspiracy" against farmers protesting Centre's farm laws.
In a press conference, the Morcha leaders said that the Delhi government informed them that 115 farmers arrested by police were in Tihar jail, and they demanded formation of a medical board to examine them. CM Kejriwal assured the farm leaders full support in their fight for justice, the Delhi government said in a statement. (Input from PTI)