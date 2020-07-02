Emami threatens legal action against HUL decision to rename Fair & Lovely for men

Emami, the maker of the ‘Fair and Handsome’ brand of men’s grooming products, hit out at competitor HUL for the latter's decision to rebrand Fair and Lovely fairness cream for men as 'Glow and Handsome' because of the sheer similarity in names.

Earlier today, Hindustan Unilever announced its decision to rename its flagship skin care brand 'Fair and Lovely' as 'Glow and Lovely', with the men's range being rechristened to 'Glow and Handsome'. The decision, announced on July 2, was in response to a global backlash against racial prejudice.

In a strongly-worded statement, Emami said, “Although shocked, we are not surprised to note HUL’s unfair business practice, which has been prevalent time and again to damage our brand image.”

Claiming to be a market leader in the men’s fairness cream with legal ownership of the trademarks, Emami said, “We have already launched a week back our brand ‘Emami Glow & Handsome’ digitally and necessary application has already been made to the relevant authorities.”

"We will be consulting our legal experts to address this further," the company stated further.

Last month, Emami had secured a court order restraining HUL from airing its television commercial on Fair and Lovely fairness cream for men, Mint reported. At that time, Emami had claimed that HUL's advertisement had disparaging visuals and references to its 'Fair and Handsome' cream.

Skin lightening cosmetics have a growing consumer base in India. However, the promotion of these products had come under heavy fire recently, especially in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement.