you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 30, 2020 03:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi-Moscow Air India flight returns after pilot found COVID-19 positive

"When the A320 plane, which did not have any passengers as it was heading to Moscow to bring back stranded Indians under Vande Bharat Mission, had reached Uzbekistan's airspace, our team on ground realised that one of the pilots had tested COVID-positive," senior Air India officials said.

Representative image
An Air India flight from Delhi to Moscow on Saturday had to return midway after the airline's ground team found out that one of the pilots had tested positive for novel coronavirus, officials said.

"The flight was immediately asked to return. It came back to Delhi at around 12.30 pm on Saturday," the officials said.

The crew has been quarantined. Another plane would be sent to Moscow to bring back the stranded Indians, according to the officials.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on May 30, 2020 03:25 pm

Lockdown 5.0 | Hotels, restaurants to reopen from June 8; health ministry to issue SOP soon

Lockdown 5.0 | Government extends lockdown in containment areas till June 30

Lufthansa accepts tweaked demands by Brussels over state bailout

Was Amartya Sen right after all?

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

