English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Delhi airport congestion: Jyotiraditya Scindia visits T3 to inspect arrangements

    Jyotiraditya Scindia, who was accompanied by senior ministry officials, also interacted with security personnel and others at the airport, according to officials.

    PTI
    December 12, 2022 / 10:50 AM IST
    Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia

    Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia

    Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday inspected the arrangements made at Terminal 3 of the Delhi airport to ease congestion.

    Scindia, who was accompanied by senior ministry officials, also interacted with security personnel and others at the airport, according to officials.

    In recent days, there have been complaints from passengers about long queues and waiting hours at the airport.

    IGIA, also the country's largest airport, has three terminals -- T1, T2 and T3. All international flights and some domestic services operate from T3.

    On average, it handles around 1.90 lakh passengers and about 1,200 flights daily.
    PTI
    Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Jyotiraditya Scindia #T3
    first published: Dec 12, 2022 10:50 am