Delhi AIIMS denies underworld don Chhota Rajan's death
Chhota Rajan was admitted at the premier hospital since the past month after he contracted the coronavirus infection. The 62-year-old is being considered as a high-risk patient as he suffers from a slew of comorbidities including diabetes, heart problem and kidney failure.
May 07, 2021 / 05:16 PM IST
File image of Chhota Rajan
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi has denied the reports of underworld don Rajendra Nikalje alias Chhota Rajan's death.
News agency ANI, citing an AIIMS official, has confirmed that Rajan is alive. Sources in the hospital claimed that his condition was stable.
Rajan, 62, was admitted to the premier hospital on April 26 after he was tested positive for coronavirus.
Rajan's admission to the AIIMS was confirmed on April 26 after the assistant jailer at Tihar telephonically informed the sessions court that they could not produce Rajan via video conference before the judge as has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been taken to the hospital.
Rajan is likely to be considered as a high-risk coronavirus patient as he suffers from a slew of comorbidities, including diabetes, heart problem, kidney failure, hernia, laparotomy and hypertension.
The gangster was lodged in the high security Tihar jail since his extradition from Indonesia back in 2015.
Rajan is facing around 70 criminal cases pertaining to extortion and murder in Mumbai which were transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). A special court was constituted to try them.Note to readers: An earlier version of the article incorrectly reported that Chhota Rajan died. The error is regretted.