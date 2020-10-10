Crime against women | MHA issues fresh advisory to states, directs police to adhere to guidelines

Amid criticism and furore over the Uttar Pradesh police's handling of the alleged rape and murder of a 19-year-old in Hathras, the Union Home Ministry issued a fresh advisory to states on October 10, directing the police to strictly adhere to established guidelines while dealing with cases related to crime against women.

"It is requested that states/UTs may suitably issue instructions to all concerned to ensure strict compliance with the provisions in the law. It is also requested to monitor the cases on the Investigation Tracking System for Sexual Offences (ITSSO) to ensure that suitable follow up action is taken for chargesheet of the guilty in a timely manner as required in the law," the MHA said, according to a report by The Indian Express.

"Even with stringent provisions in law and several capacity building measures undertaken, any failure of police to adhere to these mandatory requirements may not augur well for the delivery of criminal justice in the country, especially in context of women safety," Centre said, adding that "such lapses" if and when noticed, "need to be investigated into and stringent action taken immediately against the concerned officers responsible for the same".

The MHA also said that states should ensure mandatory registration of First Information Reports (FIRs) and take action against those who refuse to register an FIR in cases of rape and other crimes against women.

Additionally, it asked police to treat the dying declaration of the victim as a matter of fact.

"The Directorate of Forensic Science Services (DFSS) under the MHA has issued guidelines for collection, preservation and transportation of forensic evidence in sexual assault cases for Investigation Officers and Medical Officers. In order to facilitate the State Police, Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) has issued Sexual Assault Evidence Collection (SAEC) Kits to every State/UT," MHA said.