COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: 84,807 people receive coronavirus vaccine on February 13, over 7,000 get second dose

A total of 80,52,454 beneficiaries have so far been vaccinated for COVID-19 through 1,69,215 sessions held till the evening of February 13, the 29th day of the immunisation drive, according to a provisional report of the Union Health Ministry.

On February 13, 84,807 beneficiaries were vaccinated till 6 pm through 4,434 sessions, the ministry said. Of these, 50,837 were healthcare workers, while the other 2,10,472 beneficiaries were frontline workers.

The second dose of COVID-19 vaccination started from the day for those beneficiaries who have completed 28 days after receipt of the first dose. The approval provided by DCGI accords a window of four weeks to six weeks for the second dose. A total of 7,668 healthcare workers received the second dose of vaccine on the day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the vaccination drive with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs on January 16.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

India’s drug regulator has approved two vaccines - Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech and Covishield from the Oxford/AstraZeneca stable being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) - for emergency use in the country.

According to the government, the shots will be offered first to an estimated one crore healthcare workers and around two crore frontline workers, and then to persons above 50 years of age, followed by persons younger than 50 years of age with associated comorbidities.

> The administering of the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine for government healthcare personnel was taken up in Telangana on February 13. The total number of healthcare workers planned to be vaccinated for the day was 3,752 of which 3,196 got the shots, according to an an official press release. No serious/severe or even minor case of AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) was reported during the day, the release said.

> The vaccination drive against COVID-19 picked up the pace in Delhi on the day as 1,856 healthcare workers, who had received their first shots on day one of the exercise four weeks ago, turned up to get their second dose. However, the turnout for the second dose was about 43 percent only.

> The University of Oxford has launched the first study to assess the safety and immune responses in children and young adults of its coronavirus vaccine.

> The Goa government started administering the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine to the healthcare workers in the state on the day, an official said. Those healthcare workers who had taken the first dose of the vaccine 28 days ago were given the second shot on theday, state immunisation officer Dr Rajendra Borkar said.

> Odisha has so far vaccinated 4,16,317 health workers and frontline personnel, including 16,647 on the day.

States Total Beneficiaries Andhra Pradesh 3,58,302 Arunachal Pradesh 15,116 Assam 1,25,458 Bihar 4,76,076 Chandigarh 8,803 Chhattisgarh 2,48,021 Delhi 1,80,066 Goa 12,949 Gujarat 6,76,453 Haryana 1,96,290 Himachal Pradesh 79,166 Jharkhand 1,96,211 Karnataka 4,95,980 Kerala 3,47,776 Madhya Pradesh 5,26,783 Maharashtra 6,49,966 Odisha 4,01,021 Punjab 1,03,744 Rajasthan 6,06,942 Tamil Nadu 2,27,542 Telangana 2,78,288 Uttar Pradesh 8,58,602 Uttarakhand 1,08,349 West Bengal 4,96,481

Here is the state-wise vaccination in the country:

(With inputs from PTI)