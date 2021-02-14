MARKET NEWS

COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: 84,807 people receive coronavirus vaccine on February 13, over 7,000 get second dose

Over 80 lakh people have been so far given the COVID-19 vaccine in India. The second dose of COVID-19 vaccination started from the day for those beneficiaries who have completed 28 days after receipt of the first dose.

Moneycontrol News
February 14, 2021 / 08:20 AM IST
Source: Reuters

A total of 80,52,454 beneficiaries have so far been vaccinated for COVID-19 through 1,69,215 sessions held till the evening of February 13, the 29th day of the immunisation drive, according to a provisional report of the Union Health Ministry.

On February 13, 84,807 beneficiaries were vaccinated till 6 pm through 4,434 sessions, the ministry said. Of these, 50,837 were healthcare workers, while the other 2,10,472 beneficiaries were frontline workers.

The second dose of COVID-19 vaccination started from the day for those beneficiaries who have completed 28 days after receipt of the first dose. The approval provided by DCGI accords a window of four weeks to six weeks for the second dose. A total of 7,668 healthcare workers received the second dose of vaccine on the day.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the vaccination drive with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs on January 16.

India’s drug regulator has approved two vaccines - Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech and Covishield from the Oxford/AstraZeneca stable being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) - for emergency use in the country.

Also Read: At present vaccination rate, India will take several years to reach its goal

According to the government, the shots will be offered first to an estimated one crore healthcare workers and around two crore frontline workers, and then to persons above 50 years of age, followed by persons younger than 50 years of age with associated comorbidities.

Here are all developments related to the COVID-19 vaccine in India:

> The administering of the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine for government healthcare personnel was taken up in Telangana on February 13. The total number of healthcare workers planned to be vaccinated for the day was 3,752 of which 3,196 got the shots, according to an an official press release. No serious/severe or even minor case of AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) was reported during the day, the release said.

>  The vaccination drive against COVID-19 picked up the pace in Delhi on the day as 1,856 healthcare workers, who had received their first shots on day one of the exercise four weeks ago, turned up to get their second dose. However, the turnout for the second dose was about 43 percent only.

> The University of Oxford has launched the first study to assess the safety and immune responses in children and young adults of its coronavirus vaccine.

> The Goa government started administering the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine to the healthcare workers in the state on the day, an official said. Those healthcare workers who had taken the first dose of the vaccine 28 days ago were given the second shot on theday, state immunisation officer Dr Rajendra Borkar said.

> Odisha has so far vaccinated 4,16,317 health workers and frontline personnel, including 16,647 on the day.

Here is the state-wise vaccination in the country:
StatesTotal Beneficiaries
Andhra Pradesh3,58,302
Arunachal Pradesh15,116
Assam1,25,458
Bihar4,76,076
Chandigarh8,803
Chhattisgarh2,48,021
Delhi1,80,066
Goa12,949
Gujarat6,76,453
Haryana1,96,290
Himachal Pradesh79,166
Jharkhand1,96,211
Karnataka4,95,980
Kerala3,47,776
Madhya Pradesh5,26,783
Maharashtra6,49,966
Odisha4,01,021
Punjab1,03,744
Rajasthan6,06,942
Tamil Nadu2,27,542
Telangana2,78,288
Uttar Pradesh8,58,602
Uttarakhand1,08,349
West Bengal4,96,481

(With inputs from PTI)

Follow our full coverage on COVID-19 here.
first published: Feb 14, 2021 08:20 am

