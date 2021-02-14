Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 recovery rate rises to 97.31%

February 14, 2021 / 11:13 AM IST

total caseload, the data stated. India's recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 97.31 percent. Globally, more than 10.84 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 23.891 lakh have died so far. India, along with many countries, has granted emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccines and has started the process of vaccinating healthcare workers and high-risk groups. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin. More than 80 lakh people have been given their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in India so far.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 326th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 1,09,04,940 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,55,642 deaths. A total of 1,06,11,731 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 1,37,567 active cases in the country as of date, which comprises 1.26 percent of the