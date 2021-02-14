MARKET NEWS

February 14, 2021 / 11:13 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 recovery rate rises to 97.31%

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: More than 1.08 crore confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1.55 lakh deaths, have been recorded in India. Over 80 lakh people have been given their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine dose so far.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 326th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 1,09,04,940 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,55,642 deaths. A total of 1,06,11,731 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 1,37,567 active cases in the country as of date, which comprises 1.26 percent of the
total caseload, the data stated. India's recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 97.31 percent. Globally, more than 10.84 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 23.891 lakh have died so far. India, along with many countries, has granted emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccines and has started the process of vaccinating healthcare workers and high-risk groups. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin. More than 80 lakh people have been given their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in India so far.
  • February 14, 2021 / 11:12 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Iran LIVE Updates | Iran sees risk of fourth COVID-19 wave fed by mutant virus

    Iran's health minister has warned of a fourth COVID-19 surge with the possible spread of a mutated virus in the worst-hit country in the Middle East. President Hassan Rouhani told state television "alarm bells were ringing for a fourth coronavirus wave" as at least nine cities and towns in Iran's southwest were declared high-risk "red" zones after a rise in cases on Friday. (Reuters)

  • February 14, 2021 / 10:53 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. 

  • February 14, 2021 / 10:33 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | The number of people who have recuperated from COVID-19 in India surged to 1,06,11,731, which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.31 percent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.43 percent. The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 1.5 lakh. There are 1,37,567 active cases of coronavirus infections in the country, which comprises 1.26 percent of the total caseload, the health ministry's data stated.

  • February 14, 2021 / 10:17 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Andaman and Nicobar Islands LIVE Updates | Andamans reports 2 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 5,009

    Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported two new COVID-19 cases, pushing the coronavirus caseload in the union territory to 5,009, an official said today. The union territory now has nine active COVID-19 cases and all the patients are in South Andaman district, he said. Four more patients were cured of the disease yesterday, taking the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the archipelago to 4,938 while 62 people have succumbed to the infection so far, the official said.(PTI)

  • February 14, 2021 / 09:59 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Haryana LIVE Updates | Haryana recorded 82 fresh coronavirus cases yesterday, while four fatalities due to the infection took place in the state, a health department bulletin said. The new cases and fatalities raised the infection count to 2,68,969 and the death toll to 3,039 in the state, the bulletin said.  (PTI)

  • February 14, 2021 / 09:35 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in India have risen to 1,09,04,940, according to the latest update from the Union Health Ministry. This number includes cases involving foreign nationals, patients who have recovered and the death toll.

  • February 14, 2021 / 09:33 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: As many as 1,06,11,731 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged so far, the Union Health Ministry has said in its latest update.

  • February 14, 2021 / 09:33 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: The reported active COVID-19 cases in India stand at 1,37,567, according to the Union Health Ministry.

  • February 14, 2021 / 09:32 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: The death toll in India due to the novel coronavirus pandemic has risen to 1,55,642, the Union Health Ministry has said.

  • February 14, 2021 / 09:26 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Maharashtra LIVE Updates |  279 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, 2 more deaths

    Thane has added 279 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 2,57,391, an official said today. Two more deaths due to the viral infection were also reported yesterday, taking the toll in the district to 6,200, he said. So far, 2,47,913 patients have recuperated from the infection, reflecting a recovery rate of 96.32 percent. As of now, there are 3,278 active COVID-19 cases in the district, the official said. (PTI)

  • February 14, 2021 / 09:03 AM IST

    India conducts over 20.62 crore COVID-19 tests so far ##Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 20,62,30,512 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to February 13 with 6,97,114 samples being tested on Saturday.

  • February 14, 2021 / 08:42 AM IST

    Coronavirus Vaccine LIVE Updates | The University of Oxford has launched a study to assess the safety and immune response of the COVID-19 vaccine it has developed with AstraZeneca Plc in children for the first time, it has said. The new mid-stage trial will determine whether the vaccine is effective on people between the ages of 6 and 17, according to an emailed statement from the university. Around 300 volunteers will be enrolled and first inoculations are expected this month, Oxford said.

    Read more | Oxford University to test COVID-19 vaccine response among children for first time

