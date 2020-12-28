COVID-19 Update | Section 144 to be imposed in Bengaluru on December 31, Bhubaneswar prohibits ‘zero-night’ celebrations

Rio de Janeiro : People watch fireworks exploding over Copacabana beach during New Year's celebrations in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Image courtesy: PTI Pictures)

BS Yediyurappa-led Karnataka government on December 28 announced that Section 144 CrPC will be imposed in Bengaluru from 6 pm on December 31, 2020 till 6 am on January 1, 2021. The move comes amid the rise in COVID-19 cases and emergence of the new COVID-19 strain of the virus in the United Kingdom.

"Section 144 CrPC to be imposed in Bengaluru from 6pm on 31st December till 6am on 1st January," news agency ANI quoted Bengaluru Commissioner of Police Kamal Pant as saying.

Tamil Nadu govt bans New Year celebrations from December 31 to January 1, 2021

State Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday maintained that these new restrictions have been imposed for the safety of people. "There will be no new year celebrations at public places, due to COVID-19 and emergence of the new strain of the virus in the United Kingdom," ANI quoted Bommai as saying.

"'No-man' zones will be created at MG Road, Church Street, Brigade Road, Koramangala and Indiranagar; only those with advance reservation coupons for pubs, bars, restaurants allowed," Kamal Pant added.

In the past 24 hours, Karnataka reported 653 new COVID-19 cases, 1,178 discharges and 8 deaths. With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases reached 9,16,909 in state, with 8,92,273 and 12,070 deaths.

In similar announcement, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday stated that there will not be ‘zero-night’ celebration on New Year’s eve in Bhubaneswar this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. The BMC also prohibited the zero-night celebration in hotels, clubs, restaurants, and mandaps on the eve of New Year 2021.