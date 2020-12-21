MARKET NEWS

Tamil Nadu govt bans New Year celebrations from December 31 to January 1, 2021

Tamil Nadu is the second state to ban celebrations on New Year’s Eve and on January 1. Karnataka was the first.

Moneycontrol News
December 21, 2020 / 10:16 PM IST
The AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu has banned celebrations on beaches, beach resorts, hotels, clubs, and on the roads to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection.

The Tamil Nadu government announced a ban on New Year celebrations on December 21. The AIADMK government in the state has banned celebrations on beaches, beach resorts, hotels, clubs, and on the roads to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection.

The ban will be in place on December 31, 2020 and January 1, 2021, reported BusinessLine. According to the TN government release, entry to all beaches will be banned on these two days.

Tamil Nadu is the second state to ban celebrations on New Year’s Eve and on January 1. Karnataka was the first. According to a Hindustan Times report, Rajasthan will also be imposing “Diwali-like” restrictions on New Year celebrations. This means no firecrackers will be allowed and the state government has also advised people to celebrate at home and avoid public gatherings.

Tamil Nadu has reported a total of 8,07,962 coronavirus cases thus far. There are 9,495 active COVID-19 cases at present.
TAGS: #coronavirus #New Year celebrations #Tamil Nadu
first published: Dec 21, 2020 10:16 pm

