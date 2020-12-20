No New Year parties in Bengaluru clubs, pubs, restaurants this year; public gathering on streets banned too

This year, no club, pub, or restaurant in Bengaluru will be allowed to host New Year parties

Special DJ parties, dance events, and all other kinds of celebrations have been banned by the Karnataka government from December 30 till January 2 at public places, to keep the COVID-19 situation under control.

The Karnataka government order read: “Planned mass gatherings without social distancing in clubs, pubs, restaurants or in any similar places have been prohibited from 30.12.2020 to 2.1.21 but those can operate as usual. Clubs/pubs and restaurants cannot host parties but can open for dining in limited numbers.”

This year, no club, pub, or restaurant in Bengaluru will be allowed to host New Year parties either. However, no restrictions have been imposed on dining at these venues as long as the coronavirus protocols including limited seating are being followed properly.

Meanwhile, BBMP Commissioner Manjunatha Prasad has said: “All public celebrations are banned on streets like MG Road, Church Street, Brigade Road, and Koramangala in Bengaluru where people in large numbers gather on New Year's Eve. Celebrations at pubs and restaurants have also been banned.”

Churches have also been advised to maintain social distancing and avoid mass gatherings. Additionally, revellers have only been granted permission to burst green crackers to usher in the new year.

With ANI inputs