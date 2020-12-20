Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Global COVID-19 cases cross 7.62 crore, 16.84 lakh dead

MARKET NEWS

December 20, 2020 / 10:25 AM IST

Coronavirus News Highlights: Today is the 272nd day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 10,004,599 (over 1 crore) confirmed COVID- 19 cases, including 145,136 (1.45 lakh) deaths. A total of 9,550,712 (95.50 lakh) patients have recovered, as per the latest data from the Union Health Ministry. Howeve
r, there are 308,751 (3.08 lakh) active cases in the country, which comprise 3.15 percent of the total caseload. Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh have reported the highest number of cases so far. However, infections continue to rise rapidly in states like Kerala and West Bengal. India's recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 95.4 percent. The country conducted 10.71 lakh tests during the previous 24-hour cycle.Globally, more than 7.62 crore people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 16.84 lakh have died so far, as per data from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre.
  • December 20, 2020 / 10:25 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE | Jharkhand reports 247 new COVID-19 cases, two more deaths
    Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally mounted to 1,12,853 as 247 more people tested positive for the infection. The death toll rose to 1,010 as two persons from Gumla and Dhanbad succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, a health department official said on Sunday
    Ranchi district registered the maximum number of fresh cases at 128, followed by East Singhbhum at 35 and Hazaribagh at 14. Jharkhand now has 1,718 active coronavirus cases, while 1,10,125 people have been cured of the disease so far. The state conducted 16,516 sample tests for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the official added. (PTI)

  • December 20, 2020 / 09:55 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE | Global Update - 09.55 AM
    Total Cases - 76,238,296 (7.62 crore)
    Recoveries/Discharged - 42,990,390 (4.29 crore)
    Deaths - 1,684,816 (16.84 lakh)
    Top 5 infected countries - United States, India, Brazil, Russia, France 
    (Data as per the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre at 08.58 am on December 20)

  • December 20, 2020 / 09:49 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE | Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine set for clearance by year-end
    The Oxford University vaccine against COVID-19 being produced by AstraZeneca is likely to get regulatory approval from the UK's independent regulator by the end of this year for a rollout to begin in early 2021, according to a UK media report. The Medicines and Healthcare Regulatory Agency (MHRA), which had been formally tasked by the UK government last month with the process of clearance after the jab emerged safe and effective against the novel coronavirus in human trials, is expected to authorise the vaccine by December 28 or 29 after the final data is provided on Monday, The Daily Telegraph' quoted senior government sources as indicating. Read more here 

  • December 20, 2020 / 09:11 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE | WHO says in close contact with UK officials on new COVID-19 virus variant
    The World Health Organization said on Saturday it was in close contact with UK officials over a new COVID-19 virus variant. "They'll (UK officials) continue to share info & results of their analysis & ongoing studies. We'll update Member States & public as we learn more about the characteristics of this virus variant & any implications", WHO said in a tweet. 
    A new strain of coronavirus identified in the United Kingdom is up to 70% more infectious but it is not thought to be more deadly and vaccines should still be effective, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and scientists said on Saturday. Read more here

  • December 20, 2020 / 08:10 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE | Netherlands bans flights from UK due to new coronavirus strain
    The Dutch government has banned flights from the UK to the Netherlands from 6 am on December 20 till at least January 1, 2021 due to the spread of a new coronavirus strain in the country. This was posted on the Dutch government website which added: "Pending further information and an explanation of the epidemiological situation in the United Kingdom, [the public health institute] recommends that any introduction of this virus strain from the United Kingdom should be limited as much as possible by limiting or controlling passenger movements.”
    One case of mutant variant already detected inside Dutch borders. The country has also advised citizens to not travel abroad. 

  • December 20, 2020 / 08:02 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE | Bengal logs 43 more COVID-19 deaths, 2,155 new cases
    The COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal went up to  9,320 on December 19 as 43 more people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, the health department said in a bulletin. It said that 2,155 new coronavirus cases pushed the overall tally to 5,34,850. Altogether 2,717 patients were cured of the disease on December 19 taking the total number of recoveries to 5,07,070.
    The recovery rate among coronavirus patients is now 94.81 percent. West Bengal at present has 18,460 active cases, the bulletin said. Out of the fresh fatalities, North 24 Parganas district reported 11 while Kolkata registered nine. The remaining deaths were logged in various other districts. The 2,155 fresh cases included 539 in Kolkata and 485 in North 24 Parganas.
    The state tested 42,257 samples for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, taking the total number of such tests to 66,66,077, the bulletin said. (PTI)

  • December 20, 2020 / 07:48 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE | Globally, more than 7.61 crore people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 16.83 lakh have died so far.

  • December 20, 2020 / 07:43 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE | Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh have reported the highest number of cases so far. However, infections continue to rise rapidly in states like Kerala and West Bengal. India's recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 95.4 percent. The country conducted 10.71 lakh tests during the previous 24-hour cycle. 

  • December 20, 2020 / 07:39 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE | Today is the 272nd day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded more than 1 crore confirmed COVID- 19 cases, including 145,136 (1.45 lakh) deaths. A total of 9,550,712 (95.50 lakh) patients have recovered, as per the latest data from the Union Health Ministry. However, there are 308,751 (3.08 lakh) active cases in the country, which comprise 3.15 percent of the total caseload.

  • December 20, 2020 / 07:37 AM IST

    Good morning! Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol's LIVE coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. Stay tuned for the latest news and developments in India and from around the world.

