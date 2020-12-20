Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Global COVID-19 cases cross 7.62 crore, 16.84 lakh dead

Coronavirus News LIVE | Jharkhand reports 247 new COVID-19 cases, two more deaths
Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally mounted to 1,12,853 as 247 more people tested positive for the infection. The death toll rose to 1,010 as two persons from Gumla and Dhanbad succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, a health department official said on Sunday
Ranchi district registered the maximum number of fresh cases at 128, followed by East Singhbhum at 35 and Hazaribagh at 14. Jharkhand now has 1,718 active coronavirus cases, while 1,10,125 people have been cured of the disease so far. The state conducted 16,516 sample tests for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the official added. (PTI)
