Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Global COVID-19 cases cross 7.62 crore, 16.84 lakh dead

December 20, 2020 / 10:25 AM IST

r, there are 308,751 (3.08 lakh) active cases in the country, which comprise 3.15 percent of the total caseload. Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh have reported the highest number of cases so far. However, infections continue to rise rapidly in states like Kerala and West Bengal. India's recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 95.4 percent. The country conducted 10.71 lakh tests during the previous 24-hour cycle.Globally, more than 7.62 crore people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 16.84 lakh have died so far, as per data from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre.

