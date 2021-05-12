COVID-19 treatment: Centre to boost availability of Amphotericin B to fight mucormycosis aka black fungus

Pharma (Representational image: Shutterstock)

The government has taken steps to ramp up production of Amphotericin B, a medicine used to treat Mucormycosis, a fungal infection that is being reported in COVID-19 patients.

"The Government of India is therefore engaging with the manufacturers to ramp up production of the drug. The supply position is expected to improve with extra imports of this drug and increase in its production domestically," the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers said in a statement.

The supply arrangements of the drug by National Pharmaceuticals Pricing Authority (NPPA).

"After reviewing the stock position with the manufacturers/importers, and the demand pattern of Amphotericin B the Department of Pharma, has on 11th May, 2021 , allocated this drug amongst the States/UTs based on expected supply that will be available from May 10 to May 31, 2021. States have been requested to put in place a mechanism for equitable distribution of supplies amongst Government and Private hospitals and health care agencies," the ministry said.

The COVID-19 survivors in India are facing another major health concern as mucormycosis -- also called the black fungus -- are on the rise among recovering and recovered patients, causing blindness or other serious issues.

Mucormycosis fungal infections maiming COVID-19 survivors in India: All you need to know about this 'black fungus'

Gujarat has so far reported over 100 cases of mucormycosis, which is a serious but rare fungal infection.

In Maharashtra, the worst coronavirus-affected state, at least eight COVID-19 survivors have lost vision in an eye due to mucormycosis and 200 others are being treated, said Dr Tatyarao Lahane, who heads the state government's Directorate of Medical Education and Research.