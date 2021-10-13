COVID-19: Delhi records 31 fresh cases, zero fatality

Delhi recorded 31 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero fatality due to the viral disease on Wednesday, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.05 per cent, according to a health bulletin issued by the city government.

With the fresh cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 14,39,283, while the death toll due to the infection stands at 25,089 in the national capital.

A total of 65,548 tests were conducted to detect the infection in Delhi in the last 24 hours, according to the bulletin.