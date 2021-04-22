MARKET NEWS

COVID-19 2nd Wave: Sitaram Yechury's son Ashish succumbs to coronavirus

Ashish Yechury was a senior copy editor, working with a leading newspaper in New Delhi.

Moneycontrol News
April 22, 2021 / 08:37 AM IST
Secretary General of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) Sitaram Yechury (File image)

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury’s son Ashish Yechury passed away on April 22 due to COVID-19 disease.

“It is with great sadness that I have to inform that I lost my elder son, Ashish Yechury to COVID-19 this morning,” Yechury tweeted on the day.

He thanked all the doctors and nurses who treated his son as well as frontline health workers, sanitation workers and others who stood by them in the tough time.

Ashish, who would have turned 35 on June 9, was recovering well at Gurgaon's Medanta Hospital, people close to the family added, describing his sudden death at 5.30 am after a two-week battle with the disease as a shock. He was a senior copy editor, working with a leading newspaper in New Delhi.

TAGS: #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #Sitaram Yechury
first published: Apr 22, 2021 08:37 am

