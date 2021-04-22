COVID-19 2nd Wave: Sitaram Yechury's son Ashish succumbs to coronavirus

Secretary General of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) Sitaram Yechury (File image)

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury’s son Ashish Yechury passed away on April 22 due to COVID-19 disease.

It is with great sadness that I have to inform that I lost my elder son, Ashish Yechury to COVID-19 this morning. I want to thank all those who gave us hope and who treated him - doctors, nurses, frontline health workers, sanitation workers and innumerable others who stood by us.

Ashish, who would have turned 35 on June 9, was recovering well at Gurgaon's Medanta Hospital, people close to the family added, describing his sudden death at 5.30 am after a two-week battle with the disease as a shock. He was a senior copy editor, working with a leading newspaper in New Delhi.