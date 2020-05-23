App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 23, 2020 09:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus wrap May 23: COVID-19 vaccine development at an early stage in India

Here are the top developments of the day on COVID-19 crisis from India around the world

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

COVID-19 cases in India saw the biggest spike for the second consecutive day on May 23 with 6,654 new infections in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to over 1.25 lakh, while the toll rose to 3,720 after 137 more deaths, the Union Health Ministry said.

The active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) rose to 69,597, while 51,783 people have recovered and a patient has migrated, according to the ministry bulletin.

"Thus, around 41.39 percent of patients have recovered so far," a Health Ministry official said.

Here are the top developments of the day:

related news

> Future actions to stimulate the economy will depend on how COVID-19 crisis pans out, FM Nirmala Sitharaman says.

> Resume cricket but only if there is no risk of spurt in local transmission, ICC says.

> Bank of Baroda to offer up to Rs 12,000 crore loans to MSMEs under the credit guarantee scheme.

> As many as 22 of 76 Haryana natives deported from US test corona-positive, state Health Minister Anil Vij says.

> AIIMS is preparing a database of critically ill patients to save them from coronavirus, official says.

> UK PM Boris Johnson is under pressure to sack top aide for coronavirus lockdown breach.

> PM Narendra Modi discusses the coronavirus situation with Sri Lankan Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth.

> COVID-19 vaccine development at an early stage in India; breakthrough unlikely within a year, experts say.

(With inputs from PTI)

Follow our full coverage on COVID-19 here.

First Published on May 23, 2020 09:21 pm

tags #coronavirus #Health #India

