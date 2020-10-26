Coronavirus update: Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar tests positive for COVID-19

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

“I am fine. I have no symptoms. I have been admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors,” Ajit Pawar said in a statement issued by the Deputy CM's Office.

“My corona test has come out positive and I am in good health. As a precautionary measure, I have been admitted to Breach Candy hospital on doctor’s advice,” Pawar said in a Marathi tweet.

I request citizens of the state, office bearers, activists and leaders of all political parties in the state, including the Nationalist Congress Party, to not worry. I am in good health and I will be back to work with you soon after a short rest,” Pawar added in another tweet.

News reports had earlier suggested that Pawar was unwell and was in home quarantine as a precautionary measure, after developing symptoms.

Pawar, 61, who recently visited rain-affected areas in Pune and Solapur districts, had complained of weakness, according to news reports.

As of October 26, Maharashtra had reported 16.4 lakh – making it the worst-affected state in the country. While more than 43,000 people have died due to COVID-19, the state’s recovery rate stands at over 88 percent.

In the last few months, over a dozen state ministers in Maharashtra have tested positive for the infectious disease. These include Jitendra Awhad (housing), Ashok Chavan (public works department), Dhananjay Munde (social justice),Varsha Gaikwad (school education), Eknath Shinde (urban development) and Nitin Raut (energy).

Ministers Hasan Mushrif (rural development), Sunil Ministers Hasan Mushrif (rural development), Sunil Kedar (animal husbandry), Balasaheb Patil (cooperation), Aslam Shaikh (ports, textile), Bacchu Kadu (MoS for school education), Abdul Sattar (MoS-rural development), Sanjay Bansode (MoS-environment) and Vishwajeet Kadam (MoS for cooperation) had also contracted COVID-19.