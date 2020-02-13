App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2020 02:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus suspect on Bangkok-Delhi SpiceJet flight quarantined

The passenger was quarantined by the Airport Health Organisation (APHO) when the flight landed at Delhi.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A passenger onboard a SpiceJet flight from Bangkok to Delhi was quarantined on suspicions of having contracted the 2019 Novel coronavirus, news agency ANI reported.

The passenger was quarantined by the Airport Health Organisation (APHO) when the flight landed at Delhi.

A SpiceJet spokesperson told ANI, "On February 13, a passenger travelling on SpiceJet flight SG-88 operating between Bangkok and Delhi was suspected of COVID-19. The passenger was quarantined by Airport Health Organisation (APHO) after landing in Delhi."

Close

He was the only one sitting in his row on the flight, CNN-News18 reported.

related news

Two passengers who arrived at the Kolkata NSCBI Airport from Bangkok have also tested positive for the coronavirus, Airports Authority of India officials told PTI on February 13.

Two Indian crew members onboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked off the Yokohama coast in Japan were tested positive for coronavirus, the Indian Embassy in Japan said on February 12.

The cruise ship has reportedly been quarantined by Japanese authorities till February 19.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 13, 2020 02:50 pm

tags #coronavirus #Health #India #SpiceJet

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.