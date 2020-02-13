Coronavirus suspect on Bangkok-Delhi SpiceJet flight quarantined

A passenger onboard a SpiceJet flight from Bangkok to Delhi was quarantined on suspicions of having contracted the 2019 Novel coronavirus, news agency ANI reported.

The passenger was quarantined by the Airport Health Organisation (APHO) when the flight landed at Delhi.

A SpiceJet spokesperson told ANI, "On February 13, a passenger travelling on SpiceJet flight SG-88 operating between Bangkok and Delhi was suspected of COVID-19. The passenger was quarantined by Airport Health Organisation (APHO) after landing in Delhi."

He was the only one sitting in his row on the flight, CNN-News18 reported.

Two passengers who arrived at the Kolkata NSCBI Airport from Bangkok have also tested positive for the coronavirus, Airports Authority of India officials told PTI on February 13.

Two Indian crew members onboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked off the Yokohama coast in Japan were tested positive for coronavirus, the Indian Embassy in Japan said on February 12.

The cruise ship has reportedly been quarantined by Japanese authorities till February 19.