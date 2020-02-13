App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2020 02:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus scare at Kolkata airport: 2 passengers from Bangkok test positive

With this, a total of three passengers have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Kolkata.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image: (ANI)
Representative Image: (ANI)

Two passengers who arrived at the NSCBI Airport from Bangkok have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Airports Authority of India officials said on February 13.

With this, a total of three passengers have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Kolkata.

A passenger called Himadri Barman tested positive on Tuesday, and Nagendra Singh tested positive on Wednesday, the Director of NSCBI Airport, Kaushik Bhattacharjee, told PTI.

Both of them were sent to Beliaghata ID Hospital, he said.

"Earlier a passenger called Anita Oraon had also tested positive during thermal scanning," Bhattacharjee said.

Meanwhile, another passenger onboard a SpiceJet flight operating between Bangkok and Delhi was suspected of having contracted the COVID-19. He was thus quarantined at the Delhi airport.

Already two airlines which had direct flights between Kolkata and China have suspended their flights.

Low cost carier IndiGo has temporarily suspended its flights between Kolkata and Guangzhou from February 6.

"In line with the WHO guideline to contain the spread of coronavirus, IndiGo will be suspending its Kolkata- Guangzhou service from February 6, 2020 to February 25, 2020 and Guangzhou-Kolkata from February 7 till February 26," the airline had said in a statement.

After IndiGo, China Eastern Airlines suspended its flights between Kolkata and Kunming in China from February 10 to February 29.

Passengers of flights coming to Kolkata from Kunming and Guangzhou in China, Hong Kong, Singapore and Bangkok were being screened since January 17.

At present, passengers arriving from Hong Kong, Singapore and Bangkok are being screened as no flights are operating to and from China.

First Published on Feb 13, 2020 02:48 pm

