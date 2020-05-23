Coronavirus State-wise Tally May 23: Maharashtra confirms 44,582 COVID-19 cases, India sees highest 24-hour spike

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state, followed by Tamil Nadu (14,753), Gujarat (13,268) and Delhi (12,319).
India's tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases has reached 125,101, including 3,720 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry's latest update.
Of these, 69,597 are active cases while 51,783 have been cured or discharged.
The data was updated at 8 am on May 23 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's (MoH&FW) website.
With 44,582 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state, followed by Tamil Nadu (14,753), Gujarat (13,268) and Delhi (12,319).
Follow our LIVE Updates on the coronavirus pandemic here
India saw its biggest single-day (24-hours) spike in cases with 6,654 new cases in the last 24 hours. The death toll rose by 137 more fatalities, the Health Ministry said.
Meanwhile, the Centre has re-stated that infection and deaths due to COVID-19 have remained confined to limited areas - most of which are urban. This is due to implementation of the lockdown, the government said, adding that the doubling time of cases now stands at 13.3 days as against 3.4 days before the lockdown.
ICMR has issued revised advisory on use of hydroxychloroquine. Per the new advisory, hydroxychloroquine is recommended as a preventive medication for asymptomatic healthcare workers working in non-COVID-19 hospitals, frontline staff on surveillance duty in containment zones and paramilitary/police personnel involved in coronavirus infection related activities. The revised advisory issued by the ICMR, however, cautioned that the intake of the medicine should not instill a sense of false security.On the global front, Brazil has surpassed Russia in terms of confirmed virus cases - taking second spot behind the United States. Brazil reported 330,890 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus as of May 22, the country's health ministry said. Brazil also reported 1,001 deaths over the previous 24 hours, bringing its total death toll to more than 21,000. It is the hardest hit nation in Latin America.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths**
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|33
|33
|0
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|2709
|1763
|55
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Assam
|259
|54
|4
|5
|Bihar
|2177
|629
|11
|6
|Chandigarh
|218
|178
|3
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|172
|62
|0
|8
|Dadar Nagar Haveli
|1
|0
|0
|9
|Delhi
|12319
|5897
|208
|10
|Goa
|54
|16
|0
|11
|Gujarat
|13268
|5880
|802
|12
|Haryana
|1067
|706
|16
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|168
|59
|3
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1489
|720
|20
|15
|Jharkhand
|308
|136
|3
|16
|Karnataka
|1743
|597
|41
|17
|Kerala
|732
|512
|4
|18
|Ladakh
|44
|43
|0
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|6170
|3089
|272
|20
|Maharashtra
|44582
|12583
|1517
|21
|Manipur
|26
|2
|0
|22
|Meghalaya
|14
|12
|1
|23
|Mizoram
|1
|1
|0
|24
|Odisha
|1189
|436
|7
|25
|Puducherry
|26
|10
|0#
|26
|Punjab
|2029
|1847
|39
|27
|Rajasthan
|6494
|3680
|153
|28
|Tamil Nadu
|14753
|7128
|98
|29
|Telengana
|1761
|1043
|45
|30
|Tripura
|175
|152
|0
|31
|Uttarakhand
|153
|56
|1
|32
|Uttar Pradesh
|5735
|3238
|152
|33
|West Bengal
|3332
|1221
|265
|Cases being reassigned to states
|1899
|Total#
|125101
|51784
|3720
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
|#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR
There have been over 52.1 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19 globally. At least 3.38 lakh people have died so far, as per data from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre. The US, Brazil, Russia, United Kingdom, Spain and Italy are the top most-affected countries.
Follow our full COVID-19 coverage here