Coronavirus State-wise Tally May 23: Maharashtra confirms 44,582 COVID-19 cases, India sees highest 24-hour spike

India's tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases has reached 125,101, including 3,720 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 69,597 are active cases while 51,783 have been cured or discharged.

The data was updated at 8 am on May 23 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's (MoH&FW) website.

With 44,582 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state, followed by Tamil Nadu (14,753), Gujarat (13,268) and Delhi (12,319).

India saw its biggest single-day (24-hours) spike in cases with 6,654 new cases in the last 24 hours. The death toll rose by 137 more fatalities, the Health Ministry said.

Meanwhile, the Centre has re-stated that infection and deaths due to COVID-19 have remained confined to limited areas - most of which are urban. This is due to implementation of the lockdown, the government said, adding that the doubling time of cases now stands at 13.3 days as against 3.4 days before the lockdown.

ICMR has issued revised advisory on use of hydroxychloroquine. Per the new advisory, hydroxychloroquine is recommended as a preventive medication for asymptomatic healthcare workers working in non-COVID-19 hospitals, frontline staff on surveillance duty in containment zones and paramilitary/police personnel involved in coronavirus infection related activities. The revised advisory issued by the ICMR, however, cautioned that the intake of the medicine should not instill a sense of false security.

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths** 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 33 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 2709 1763 55 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 4 Assam 259 54 4 5 Bihar 2177 629 11 6 Chandigarh 218 178 3 7 Chhattisgarh 172 62 0 8 Dadar Nagar Haveli 1 0 0 9 Delhi 12319 5897 208 10 Goa 54 16 0 11 Gujarat 13268 5880 802 12 Haryana 1067 706 16 13 Himachal Pradesh 168 59 3 14 Jammu and Kashmir 1489 720 20 15 Jharkhand 308 136 3 16 Karnataka 1743 597 41 17 Kerala 732 512 4 18 Ladakh 44 43 0 19 Madhya Pradesh 6170 3089 272 20 Maharashtra 44582 12583 1517 21 Manipur 26 2 0 22 Meghalaya 14 12 1 23 Mizoram 1 1 0 24 Odisha 1189 436 7 25 Puducherry 26 10 0# 26 Punjab 2029 1847 39 27 Rajasthan 6494 3680 153 28 Tamil Nadu 14753 7128 98 29 Telengana 1761 1043 45 30 Tripura 175 152 0 31 Uttarakhand 153 56 1 32 Uttar Pradesh 5735 3238 152 33 West Bengal 3332 1221 265 Cases being reassigned to states 1899 Total# 125101 51784 3720 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

On the global front, Brazil has surpassed Russia in terms of confirmed virus cases - taking second spot behind the United States. Brazil reported 330,890 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus as of May 22, the country's health ministry said. Brazil also reported 1,001 deaths over the previous 24 hours, bringing its total death toll to more than 21,000. It is the hardest hit nation in Latin America.

There have been over 52.1 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19 globally. At least 3.38 lakh people have died so far, as per data from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre. The US, Brazil, Russia, United Kingdom, Spain and Italy are the top most-affected countries.

