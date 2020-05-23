App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 23, 2020 12:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus State-wise Tally May 23: Maharashtra confirms 44,582 COVID-19 cases, India sees highest 24-hour spike

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state, followed by Tamil Nadu (14,753), Gujarat (13,268) and Delhi (12,319).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India's tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases has reached 125,101, including 3,720 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 69,597 are active cases while 51,783 have been cured or discharged.

The data was updated at 8 am on May 23 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's (MoH&FW) website.

Coronavirus India Update May 23 (Source: MoH&FW) Coronavirus India Update May 23 (Source: MoH&FW)

With 44,582 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state, followed by Tamil Nadu (14,753), Gujarat (13,268) and Delhi (12,319).

India saw its biggest single-day (24-hours) spike in cases with 6,654 new cases in the last 24 hours. The death toll rose by 137 more fatalities, the Health Ministry said.

Meanwhile, the Centre has re-stated that infection and deaths due to COVID-19 have remained confined to limited areas - most of which are urban. This is due to implementation of the lockdown, the government said, adding that the doubling time of cases now stands at 13.3 days as against 3.4 days before the lockdown.

ICMR has issued revised advisory on use of hydroxychloroquine. Per the new advisory, hydroxychloroquine is recommended as a preventive medication for asymptomatic healthcare workers working in non-COVID-19 hospitals, frontline staff on surveillance duty in containment zones and paramilitary/police personnel involved in coronavirus infection related activities. The revised advisory issued by the ICMR, however, cautioned that the intake of the medicine should not instill a sense of false security.

On the global front, Brazil has surpassed Russia in terms of confirmed virus cases - taking second spot behind the United States. Brazil reported 330,890 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus as of May 22, the country's health ministry said. Brazil also reported 1,001 deaths over the previous 24 hours, bringing its total death toll to more than 21,000. It is the hardest hit nation in Latin America.
S. No.Name of State / UTTotal Confirmed cases*Cured/Discharged/MigratedDeaths**
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands33330
2Andhra Pradesh2709176355
3Arunachal Pradesh110
4Assam259544
5Bihar217762911
6Chandigarh2181783
7Chhattisgarh172620
8Dadar Nagar Haveli100
9Delhi123195897208
10Goa54160
11Gujarat132685880802
12Haryana106770616
13Himachal Pradesh168593
14Jammu and Kashmir148972020
15Jharkhand3081363
16Karnataka174359741
17Kerala7325124
18Ladakh44430
19Madhya Pradesh61703089272
20Maharashtra44582125831517
21Manipur2620
22Meghalaya14121
23Mizoram110
24Odisha11894367
25Puducherry26100#
26Punjab2029184739
27Rajasthan64943680153
28Tamil Nadu14753712898
29Telengana1761104345
30Tripura1751520
31Uttarakhand153561
32Uttar Pradesh57353238152
33West Bengal33321221265
Cases being reassigned to states1899
Total#125101517843720
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

There have been over 52.1 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19 globally. At least 3.38 lakh people have died so far, as per data from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre. The US, Brazil, Russia, United Kingdom, Spain and Italy are the top most-affected countries.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on May 23, 2020 10:43 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Economy #Health #India

