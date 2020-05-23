Live now
Coronavirus India News Live | India records nearly 1.2 lakh cases; global tally crosses 5 million
Globally, at least 3.38 lakh people have died from COVID-19 so far
Today is the 60th day of India’s nationwide lockdown, meant to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stand at 1,18,447. The death toll from the outbreak in India is at 3,583. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Delhi have reported the highest number of cases.
Globally, there have been over 52 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 3.38 lakh people have died so far. The United States, Russia, Brazil, the United Kingdom and Spain are the most-affected countries.Catch the latest updates here:
A revised government advisory has recommended use of hydroxychloroquine as a preventive medication for asymptomatic healthcare workers working in non-COVID-19 hospitals, frontline staff on surveillance duty in containment zones and paramilitary/police personnel involved in coronavirus infection related activities.
As was mentioned in the earlier advisory, the drug against the infection is also recommended for all asymptomatic healthcare workers involved in containment and treatment of COVID-19 and household contacts of laboratory confirmed cases.
Four more people who returned from Mumbai tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Mandi district, taking the number of cases in Himachal Pradesh to 173 on Saturday, a health official said.
The four cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) include three members of a family -- woman, her son and daughter. They were already in a quarantine centre, Chief Medical Officer Jeevanand Chauhan said.
South Korea reported 23 new cases of the coronavirus, mostly from the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area where authorities have shut down thousands of nightclubs, bars and karaoke rooms in a desperate attempt to stem transmissions. Figures announced by the Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention on Saturday brought national totals to 11,165 cases and 266 deaths.
Thousands of Indian students, along with their friends and families across the US and India, on Friday attended a one-of-its-kind virtual graduation ceremony for their class of 2020, in an event that was reflective of the ground realities during the coronavirus pandemic. "These unprecedented times are also times of unprecedented opportunities. Innovation is a part of the journey ahead and you will be the pioneers who shape the world," India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu said in his address to the students.
Assam witnessed the biggest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases with 49 people testing positive on Friday, taking the infection tally to 259, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
Out of the fresh cases, at least 46 were reported from different quarantine centers and hospitals in Guwahati, Tezpur, Jorhat and Silchar, he said in a series of tweets.
Brazil reported more than 3,30,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus as of Friday, surpassing Russia to become the nation with the second-highest number of infections, behind only the US, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.
Brazil's health ministry said Friday there were 3,30,890 confirmed COVID-19 cases. The Latin American also has recorded more than 21,000 deaths, though experts believe the true numbers are higher.
