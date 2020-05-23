Coronavirus India News Live | India records nearly 1.2 lakh cases; global tally crosses 5 million

Today is the 60th day of India’s nationwide lockdown, meant to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stand at 1,18,447. The death toll from the outbreak in India is at 3,583. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Delhi have reported the highest number of cases.

Globally, there have been over 52 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 3.38 lakh people have died so far. The United States, Russia, Brazil, the United Kingdom and Spain are the most-affected countries.