you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 16, 2020 04:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | RBI stands ready to take measures to counter COVID-19, says RBI Guv

He feels the novel coronavirus or COVID-19 could impact India directly through trade channels, in which exposure to China is really high.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das on March 16 said "efforts are being mounted by the government on war-footing" to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

He feels the novel coronavirus or COVID-19 could impact India directly through trade channels, in which exposure to China is really high.

Follow LIVE Updates from the press conference here.  

"Second round of effects of the pandemic could operate through a slowdown in the domestic economic growth and it would obviously be a result of synchronised slowdown in global growth and as a part of that, the growth momentum in India would also be impacted somewhat," Das said, adding that while India is relatively insulated from global value chain, there will be some impact.

"We are estimating impact of COVID-19 and we will give our growth estimates in Monetary Police Committee," Das said.

The number of active coronavirus cases in India grew to 114 on March 16, with two deaths and 13 recoveries.

First Published on Mar 16, 2020 04:42 pm

tags #Business #India #RBI #Shashikant Das

