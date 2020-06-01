App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2020 08:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Mumbai to get 100-member medical team from Kerala

Mumbai has reported a total of nearly 40,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, which is the bulk of Maharashtra's tally of over 65,000 cases.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
A 100-member medical team from Kerala will help doctors in Mumbai tackle the COVID-19 outbreak as active cases continue to rise in India's financial capital.

An advance team has already reached Mumbai's Seven Hills Hospital, Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac said on May 31.

The team will be led by SS Santhosh Kumar, deputy superintendent of Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital.

Follow LIVE updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

"The issue (in Mumbai) is that many doctors and health workers serving in government hospitals are not willing to work in private hospitals," Kumar told Mumbai Mirror.

Maharashtra's Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), on May 23, sent a letter to Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja, asking for the recruitment of these doctors and nurses on a "temporary basis".

Kerala, after having managed to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, is now seeing an increase in fresh cases.

Maharashtra Medical Education Minister Amit Deshmukh said on May 31 that doctors and nurses would be hired on an honorarium basis to assist Mumbai during the crisis.

"The honorarium will be paid by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Eligible doctors and nurses should apply for it online," Deshmukh, as quoted by PTI.

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.



First Published on Jun 1, 2020 08:20 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India

