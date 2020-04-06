Coronavirus pandemic| IITs, IIMs witness cancellation of job offers from Gartner

Amid rising cases of coronavirus pandemic around the world, recruiters, especially multinationals, are rethinking their hiring plans, putting India's top management and technology institutes in trouble.

US-based research and advisory firm Gartner has revoked job offers of many Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) students. IIM Calcutta and IIM Ahmedabad have confirmed the revocations.

Accoriding to an IIM Calcutta official, "the institute is trying to contact the company to find an agreeable outcome".

"Gartner has revoked offers made at the final placements. It had hired three students. No other firm has revoked final offers. The institute is finding new opportunities for affected students by reaching out to our alumni network, existing and new recruiters.” Amit Karna, chairperson of placements at IIM Ahmedabad, said.

Summer placements and job offers were rescinded by a US-based firm, students of IIM Bangalore posted on Linkedin. IIM Bangalore said it was in touch with the company, and trying to find other offers for the affected students.

“All firms have told us they are going to stand by their commitments. Offers have only been postponed. The companies are trying to work out plans once there is clarity on the lockdown after April 15," U Dinesh Kumar, chair, career development services, IIM Bangalore, said.

Similar cancellations are witnessed by Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), especially by international recruiters. The All IITs’ Placement Committee has written to recruiters, requesting them not to cancel offers.

At least one recruiter has cancelled job offers so far for IITs including Delhi, Kanpur, and Madras.

V Ramgopal Rao, director, IIT Delhi, said in a LinkedIn post that IIT directors have been appealing to companies not to withdraw offers. “If a job or an internship offer is withdrawn at this stage, the student, having given up her/his right to apply for other similar jobs, will end up not having any job right now," he noted.

Campuses are trying to ensure that the academic sessions of these students are not affected by the lockdown.