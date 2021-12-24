MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
December 24, 2021 / 09:32 AM IST

Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | PM Modi chairs high-level review meet to asses COVID-19, Omicron preparedness

Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | The meeting comes in the backdrop of India recording 236 cases of the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus across 16 states and union territories (UTs), out of which 104 have recovered or migrated, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 23 chaired a high-level review meeting to assess the COVID-19
situation in the country and the preparedness of healthcare systems, in view of the emergence of the fast-spreading new Omicron coronavirus variant. The meeting comes in the backdrop of India recording 236 cases of the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus across 16 states and union territories (UTs), out of which 104 have recovered or migrated, according to the Union Health Ministry. At the meeting attended by NITI Aayog’s Dr VK Paul, Home Secretary AK Bhalla, Health Secretary Rajesh BhushanICMR DG Dr Balram BhargavaAYUSH Secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, among others, PM Modi discussed the threat posed by Omicron -- the new Variant of Concern (VOC), the state of public health response measures for containment and management of COVID19, availability of drugs, oxygen cylinders, and concentrators, ventilators, etc., availability of ICU/oxygen supported beds, the status of vaccination, etc. The officials briefed the Prime Minister about the emerging scenario globally driven by the new variant, with an overview of the surge in cases in countries having high vaccination coverage and the presence of Omicron Variant. He was also apprised of the technical brief and priority actions recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) in the context of Omicron. The prime minister was further informed about the states that are reporting a higher number of coronavirus cases, districts reporting higher positivity, and higher number of clusters, etc. The details of the Omicron cases reported in the country, including their travel history, vaccination status, and recovered status was also presented.
  • December 24, 2021 / 09:32 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | Home isolation system being strengthened, says Delhi govt

    There were over 280 active cases of COVID-19 under home isolation in Delhi till December 21, even as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the system was being strengthened to combat the pandemic. On Thursday, 118 COVID-19 cases and one death were recorded, according to the latest health bulletin.

    On Wednesday, the national capital had logged 125 cases, the highest since June 22, with a positivity rate of 0.20 per cent, while there was zero death due to the coronavirus infection, official figures said. Kejriwal on Thursday held a review meeting in view of the rising cases of Omicron variant of the infection in the city. He took stock of the preparations and asserted that the system of home isolation was being strengthened.

    "From hospitals to medicines, the Delhi government's preparations are solid. The system of home isolation was being strengthened. It is an appeal to you all to be careful and do not allow this new variant to spread," he tweeted in Hindi after the meet. According to the data shared by authorities during the meeting, 289 active cases of COVID-19 were under home isolation in Delhi till December 21.

    During the meeting, it was also shared that a helpline is operational 24x7 manned by 25 executives in three shifts, handling 600-700 calls per day. About 1,000 calls can be handled with present strength of manpower, officials said. There is sufficient stock of pulse oximeters and thermometers, they said.

  • December 24, 2021 / 09:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | A total of 66,98,09,816 samples tested up to December 23, of which 11,65,887 were tested on December 23, says Ministry of Health

  • December 24, 2021 / 09:10 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | Religious places in Delhi to remain open on Christmas, New Year's Eve for celebration, prayers: DDMA

    The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Thursday clarified that religious places will remain open on Christmas and New Year’s Eve for celebrations and prayers subject to strict compliance of COVID-19-appropriate behaviour. “Various communications are being received seeking clarifications about the status of permission for celebrating Christmas festival and New Year’s Eve in the territory of Delhi in view of the DDMA order as well as instructions issued (on Wednesday),” the authority said in an order.

    “On this issue, it is to clarify that as per … DDMA order no. 492 dated December 15, all religious places (temples, mosques, churches, gurdwaras, etc.) are already permitted to open for visitors/devotees to offer prayers/devotion /celebrations within such places subject to strict compliance of related SoPs” and adherence of COVID-19-appropriate behaviour, it said.

    The DDMA, which devises COVID-19 management policies for the capital, said no separate permission is required for these activities. Amid a rise in coronavirus cases and the threat of the new variant of concern, Omicron, the DDMA had Wednesday directed district magistrates to ensure no Christmas and New Year gathering takes place in the national capital.

    However, restaurants and bars will continue to operate with up to 50 per cent of the seating capacity. Marriage-related gatherings are permitted with a maximum of 200 people in attendance. The DDMA also directed the district magistrates (DMs) to identify potential COVID-19 superspreader areas ahead of Christmas and New Year.

    “All social/political/cultural/religious/festival related gatherings are prohibited throughout NCT of Delhi… All district magistrates and DCPs shall ensure that no cultural event/gatherings/congregation takes place for celebrating Christmas or New Year in the NCT of Delhi,” the DDMA order stated. The national capital logged 125 cases on Wednesday, the highest since June 22, when it had reported 134 cases of the infection.

    The district magistrates and deputy commissioners of police have also been directed to tighten the enforcement machinery to ensure people follow social-distancing norms and wear masks. According to the Union Health Ministry, Delhi has logged 64 cases of Omicron so far, of which 23 have been discharged. According to officials, most of the Omicron patients are fully vaccinated and have mild symptoms.

  • December 24, 2021 / 09:00 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | Made preparations to deal with up to 1 lakh cases daily: Arvind Kejriwal amid Omicron scare

    In view of the rising Covid cases and Omicron threat, the Delhi government will increase daily test capacity to three lakh and strengthen home isolation module to handle one lakh positive cases each day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday. Earlier in the day, he reviewed the Covid situation and the Omicron threat in Delhi in a meeting with his ministers and senior officers.

    The chief minister said Omicron was characterised by a fast spread and mild infection and asked people not to panic as the Delhi government was prepared to deal with it if there was a surge in the number of infections. Since Omicron infection does not require hospitalisation in most cases, the home-isolation module is being strengthened and an agency was being hired for it, he said.

    The capacity to follow up patients in home isolation will be increased from the current 1,100 cases daily to one lakh each day. As soon someone tests positive, a phone call will be made to the person and the next day a medical team will visit the person to provide him with a kit containing medicines and other items, Kejriwal said.

    Also, patients in home isolation will be counselled by the doctors for 10 days, said the chief minister. The government will also increase daily Covid test capacity from around 60,000 to 70,000 at present to three lakh per day. A two-month stock of required medicines will also be maintained, he added.

  • December 24, 2021 / 08:50 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | China's Sinovac COVID-19 booster weaker against Omicron: Hong Kong study

    Three doses of Sinovac's CoronaVac COVID-19 vaccine do not produce adequate levels of antibodies to fight the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, researchers from Hong Kong said in a statement. Their analysis revealed Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was more effective, as a third dose of the shot administered after two doses of the same or China's Sinovac vaccine provided "protective levels" of antibody against Omicron.

    Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech have said their three-shot course was able to neutralise the new Omicron variant in a laboratory test. The latest study was conducted by researchers from the University of Hong Kong and the Chinese University of Hong Kong, and funded by the Health and Medical Research Fund and the Government of Hong Kong.

    The statement did not say how many samples were used in the analysis. Sinovac did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Sinovac's CoronaVac and state-owned Sinopharm's BBIBP-CorV vaccine are the two most-used vaccines in China and the leading COVID-19 vaccines exported by the country. Sinopharm also has a second vaccine in use in China. Hong Kong has been using the Sinovac and Pfizer-BioNTech shots. But people aged 12-17 are eligible only for the BioNTech vaccine.

  • December 24, 2021 / 08:42 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | Allahabad HC urges Centre to stop political rallies in election-bound states amid Omicron scare

    The Allahabad High Court on Thursday urged the central government to stop political rallies from being held in election-bound states amid rising cases of the new Omicron variant of COVID-19. A Bench of Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav, while allowing the bail application of a petitioner in a case, said the number of patients infected with Omicron are increasing and there is a possibility of a third wave.

    The court said countries like China, Netherlands, and Germany have imposed complete or partial lockdowns due to the rising cases. During the second wave, the country saw lakhs of people getting infected by coronavirus and many people had died contracting the disease, the HC said. The gram panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal Assembly polls also contributed to a rise in infections that led to many deaths due to COVID-19, it stated.

    As the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections are nearing, all the political parties are mobilising lakhs of people by holding rallies and meetings where it is not possible to follow COVID protocols, including social distancing, in any way, the HC observed. If this is not stopped in time, the consequences could be more dire than the second wave of the pandemic, it warned.

    The court requested the Election Commission of India to immediately stop such rallies and gatherings and also order political parties to campaign through TV channels and newspapers. The court said, if possible, the elections that are expected to be held in February next year could be postponed by a couple of months because only if there is life, then the election rallies and meetings can take place and the right to life has also been given under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution.

  • December 24, 2021 / 08:30 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | Amid COVID-19 concerns, US expands interview waivers for H-1B, L-1 visas

  • December 24, 2021 / 08:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | Achievement of 70% coverage with COVID-19 vaccines in all countries as a global imperative by mid-2022

    Achievement of 70% coverage with COVID-19 vaccines in all countries as a global imperative by mid-2022. All countries to work with COVAX with considerable urgency to optimize the strategic use of the growing vaccine supply: Independent Allocation of Vaccines Group of COVAX, WHO

  • December 24, 2021 / 08:10 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | GM, Google, others join retreat from CES over rising COVID-19 cases

    U.S. automaker General Motors Co, Alphabet Inc.’s Google and its self-driving auto-technology company Waymo on Thursday joined the companies no longer attending the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in person early next month due to rising COVID-19 infections. GM Chief Executive Mary Barra had been scheduled to give a keynote speech at the annual conference on Jan. 5, during which the company would have shown its electric Silverado pickup truck for the first time. Barra will still make the speech and presentation remotely, a spokesman said.

    "We have decided to move to an all-digital approach with our activation at CES 2022 in January," the U.S. automaker said in a statement. "We are continuing with our plans on Jan. 5 to share our significant company news, including the reveal of the Chevrolet Silverado EV." A Google spokesperson said in a statement: "After careful consideration we have decided to withhold from having a presence on the show floor of CES 2022," adding that Google would continue to "identify and support virtual opportunities."

    Waymo said in a blog post that it hopes to participate virtually if possible at the Las Vegas event, which traditionally has drawn over 180,000 people from around the world to discuss emerging technologies and party through the night with business contacts.

  • December 24, 2021 / 08:00 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | List of countries that have started administering COVID-19 booster shots

    The World Health Organization has said that “no country can boost its way out of the pandemic” and that anti-COVID-19 booster doses “cannot be seen as a ticket to go ahead with planned celebrations, without the need for other precautions”. The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) in India has also spoken against the need for any vaccine booster shot just yet.

    However, several nations across the world have already begun a third or additional dose of the coronavirus vaccine to heighten the vaccine’s immune response amid threats of the fast-spreading COVID-19 Omicron variant.

    Here’s a list of countries that have started administering COVID-19 vaccine booster shots:

    United States: The US health regulator expanded the eligibility criteria for coronavirus booster shots to all fully vaccinated adults last month in the wake of Omicron spread.

    Canada

    Europe

    Austria

    Belgium

    Britain

    France

    Germany

    Greece

    Hungary and Ireland

    Spain 

    Italy

  • December 24, 2021 / 07:53 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | Australia to shorten booster intervals as Omicron pushes cases to records

    Australia would further shorten the wait time for people to receive their COVID-19 booster shots, Health Minister Greg Hunt said on Friday, as the country grapples with record infections fuelled by the Omicron variant. Booster shots will be offered from Jan. 4 to everyone over 18 who had their second shot four months earlier and the interval will be again reduced to three months by the end of January.

    "These dates have been set out of an abundance of caution to give Australians early continued protection," Hunt said during a media conference in Canberra. Most states had been pressing the federal government to make more people eligible for boosters to stem the growing tide of Omicron cases. Authorities two weeks ago reduced the wait time to five months from six.

    Australia has been looking to ramp up the rollout of boosters after becoming one of the world’s most-vaccinated countries against COVID-19, with more than 90% of people over the age of 16 having received two doses. A growing number of countries are reducing the wait for boosters from six months after the emergence of the Omicron variant. This month, South Korea, Britain and Thailand cut that interval to three months.

    The latest move on boosters comes as Australia’s daily infections hovered near record levels on Friday prompting states to reinstate some restrictions. The country reported just over 7,700 new cases, mainly in its most populous states of Victoria and New South Wales. Despite record cases, authorities are hoping the hospitals will not come under extreme pressure from the new strain, which they say appears to be less severe than other variants.

    The number of people admitted in hospitals is rising steadily, but remains far lower than during the Delta outbreaks. Just over 4% of patients in hospitals have been infected with Omicron as of Dec. 20, with only one in intensive care. The World Health Organization earlier this month warned wealthy countries against hoarding COVID-19 vaccines for booster shots as they try to fight off the new Omicron variant, saying it threatened supplies for poorer countries where inoculation rates are still low.

  • December 24, 2021 / 07:38 AM IST

