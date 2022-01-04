MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
auto refresh
January 04, 2022 / 01:00 PM IST

Coronavirus Omicron India Live Updates | Delhi may have 25,000 daily COVID-19 cases by mid-January: Report

Coronavirus Omicron India Live Updates | As per ministry's data, Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of 510 cases, followed by Delhi with 351 cases, Kerala (156), Gujarat (136), Tamil Nadu (121) and Rajasthan (120).

Coronavirus Omicron India Live Updates | A total of 1,892 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been detected across 23 states and Union Territories so far, out of which 766 have recovered or migrated, according to the Union health ministry’s data updated on Tuesday. Maharashtra has recorded the maximum number of 568 cases, followed by Delhi (382), Kerala (185), Rajasthan

(174), Gujarat (152), and Tamil Nadu (121).

India’s Covid tally rose to 3,49,60,261 with 37,379 new cases, while the active cases increased to 1,71,830, according to the data updated at 8 am. The death toll climbed to 4,82,017 with 124 more fatalities, the data showed. The active cases comprise 0.49 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.13 per cent, the health ministry said.

An increase of 26,248 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.24 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.05 per cent, according to the health ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,43,06,414, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.38 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 146.70 crore. India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.
  • January 04, 2022 / 01:00 PM IST

    Omicron India Live Updates | Delhi Govt likely to impose weekend curfew to curb COVID surge: Sources

  • January 04, 2022 / 12:56 PM IST

    Omicron India Live Updates | We will have to impose lockdown in Mumbai if daily COVID cases cross the 20,000-mark: Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • January 04, 2022 / 12:50 PM IST

    Omicron India Live Updates | Omicron states across India as of January 4 

    Omicron India Live Updates | Omicron states across India as of January 4 
  • January 04, 2022 / 12:50 PM IST

    Omicron India Live Updates | Delhi may have 25,000 daily COVID-19 cases by mid-January: Report

    Delhi may see 20,000 to 25,000 COVID-19 cases per day by mid-January, reported NDTV citing government sources, as cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus infection rises in the national capital. On January 3, Delhi reported 4,099 new cases, 28 percent more than January 2. At the ongoing rate of coronavirus infection, the city may report 8,000-9,000 daily cases by January 8, top sources in the Union Health Ministry told the publication.

    "By January 5, there could be 20,000-25,000 daily cases in Delhi," the sources said, as they cautioned against underestimating the Omicron surge. Moneycontrol could not independently verify this report. The sources further said that the rate of hospitalisation had increased in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi.

    “As cases rise, so will the number of people in hospitals,” they said. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tested positive for COVID-19. He informed about his diagnosis on Twitter on January 4 and urged people whom he came in contact with over the past few days to quarantine and get tested. He has mild symptoms and is isolated at home, he said. Talking about Kejriwal’s health, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said he has only mild symptoms. “COVID-19 reaching the CM is not a big deal, but spreading among the people is a matter of concern. We need to be extremely cautious,” he told news agency ANI.

  • January 04, 2022 / 12:40 PM IST

    Omicron India Live Updates | Ladakh reports 65 new COVID-19 cases

    Ladakh has reported 65 new Covid cases, taking the infection tally to 22,289, while the active cases have increased to 249, officials said on Tuesday. The Union Territory has recorded 220 Covid-related deaths -- 162 in Leh and 58 in Kargil -- since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, they said. Twelve patients were cured and discharged from hospitals in Ladakh. The total number of cured patients is 20,820, they said.

    Of the new cases, 58 were reported from Leh and seven from Kargil district, they said, adding that the active cases include 198 from Leh and 51 from Kargil districts. A total of 774 sample reports in Ladakh were found negative, they said.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • January 04, 2022 / 12:29 PM IST

    Omicron India Live Updates | Odisha reports highest COVID-19 cases in over 3 months

    Odisha recorded the highest single-day jump in COVID-19 cases in over three months on Tuesday as 680 more people tested positive, the Health Department said. The daily positivity rate jumped to 1.31 per cent and 119 children were among those found positive in the past 24 hours, a bulletin stated. Khurda, where Bhubaneswar is located, reported most of the new cases with 263 infections, followed by 69 in Sundargarh and 59 in Cuttack, it said.

    The state had logged 424 COVID-19 cases on Monday. On September 22, there were 734 infections. The toll mounted to 8,464 as a 50-year-old man from Balasore district died. These are confirmed as deaths due to COVID-19 after an audit, the department said.

  • January 04, 2022 / 12:09 PM IST

    Omicron India Live Updates | BJP MP Manoj Tiwari tests positive for COVID-19

    Bharatiya Janta Party MP from North East Delhi and former state unit chief Manoj Tiwari on Tuesday said he tested positive for COVID-19 and has isolated himself at home. He has developed fever and cold two days back and tested positive on Tuesday. "Was feeling unwell since January 2 night. I could not go for poll campaigning in Rudrapur in Uttarakhand due to mild fever and cold. Have tested positive today. As precautionary measure I have isolated myself yesterday (Monday) only. Please take care of you and your families", Tiwari said in a tweet in Hindi on Tuesday.

    He has also asked his staff and those who came in contact with him to get tested and quarantine themselves as a precaution. According to his staff members, the BJP MP has tested positive for COVID-19 second time, earlier he had tested positive during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in April 2021. The BJP star campaigner, Tiwari has cancelled his upcoming rallies in poll bound Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. He has to address a rally in Lunckow on January 7, which has been cancelled now, one of his staff members told PTI.

    He has last addressed a public gathering in Chandigarh on December 21. Meanwhile, Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana has also tested COVID positive. "Dosto I have been diagnosed Covid Positive. Fortunately it’s a mild one. I m in Home isolation now. Please aap sab log apna dhyan rakho. U people take care of urself, Khurana, son of former Delhi chief minister late Madan Lal Khurana, tweeted".

  • January 04, 2022 / 12:05 PM IST

    Omicron India Live Updates | Bengal tourist among 3 found omicron-positive in Puri, hotel declared micro-containment zone

    A hotel in Odisha’s Puri was declared a micro-containment zone after three people were found to be positive for the omicron variant of coronavirus, officials said on Tuesday. One of the patients is a tourist from West Bengal, while the other two are staff members of the hotel, they said. The hotel in ward 11 was declared a micro-containment zone after the three cases were detected, Puri District Collector Samarth Verma said.

    No one would be allowed to enter the hotel, and no one from inside would be allowed to come out, he said. All the employees of the hotel will undergo RT-PCR tests, he said. All the shops on the premises of the hotel have been closed, while the administration is providing essential items to those living inside, he said. Verma, however, clarified that it would have no impact on devotees visiting the famed Jagannath temple.

  • January 04, 2022 / 12:00 PM IST

    Omicron India Live Updates | Former Saurashtra player Ambapratasinh Jadeja dies of COVID-19 infection

    Former Saurashtra cricketer Ambapratasinhji Jadeja died of COVID-19 infection on Tuesday, the Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) said. He was 69. "Everyone at Saurashtra Cricket Association are deeply saddened on the sad demise of Saurashtra's yesteryears’ cricketer late Shri Ambapratapsinhji Jadeja. He passed away today early morning at Valsad fighting hard battle against Covid-19," the SCA said in a media statement issued here.

    Hailing from Jamnagar, Jadeja was a prominent right-arm medium pacer and right-handed batsman. He played eight Ranji Trophy matches representing Saurashtra. He was a retired DSP, Gujarat Police. In a condolence message, former BCCI secretary Niranjan Shah said, “Ambapratapsinhji was a remarkable player and I have interacted good cricketing moments with him. May his noble soul rest in the shelter of the Almighty.”

  • January 04, 2022 / 11:55 AM IST

    Omicron India Live Updates | Actor Drashti Dhami tests positive for COVID-19, under home quarantine

    Popular TV actor Drashti Dhami on Tuesday said she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is under home quarantine. The 36-year-old actor took to Instagram to share news about her COVID-19 diagnosis with her fans.

    "Just some good things to keep me company as I fight the 3rd wave! Luckily, I can smell those lilies and enjoy that Twix. Counting on these blessings! Now accepting love and good food.'' Dhami is recognized for her roles in TV shows such as "Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon", "Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani", "Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka" and features in historical drama 'Empire on Disney+Hotstar among others.

    Mumbai reported 8,082 COVID-19 cases on Monday and two more patients succumbed to the infection, according to the city civic body. The city also reported 40 new cases of the latest coronavirus variant Omicron, pushing the number of such infections to 368 in the metropolis, according to the Maharashtra government's health department.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • January 04, 2022 / 11:50 AM IST

    Omicron India Live Updates | Satyendra Jain says Covid reaching the CM is not a big deal, but spreading among the people is a matter of concern

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has only mild symptoms. Covid reaching the CM is not a big deal, but spreading among the people is a matter of concern. We need to be extremely cautious: Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain

  • January 04, 2022 / 11:45 AM IST

    Omicron India Live Updates | Surge in cases indicative of third COVID-19 wave in India: Expert

    In the major Indian cities, the Omicron variant of the coronavirus is accounting for more than 50 per cent of the fresh cases of the infection and the massive surge in the number of cases over the last one week is indicative of a third wave of the pandemic, as is being witnessed in several countries, Dr N K Arora, the chairman of the COVID-19 working group of the NTAGI, said on Tuesday.

    Omicron is being detected in most of the states in the country, he told PTI. Noting that in the major metro centres and the surrounding regions, the new variant of the virus is accounting for over 50 per cent of the fresh cases, Arora said, "The galloping increase in the number of Covid cases over the last one week is indicative of the third wave, as is being seen in several other countries across the globe."

    He, however, stressed that there is no need to panic. Arora said over 80 per cent of the people in the country have been infected with the virus naturally, more than 90 per cent of the adults have received at least one dose of an anti-Covid vaccine and over 65 per cent are fully vaccinated.

    "If we look at the behaviour of the Omicron wave in South Africa, where it rapidly increased, in two weeks, the number of cases started coming down and most of the cases were either asymptomatic or had a mild illness, along with the decoupling of the total number of Covid cases vis-a-vis those requiring hospitalisation. All these factors indicate that the Omicron wave in South Africa may soon subside," he said.

    There are some epidemiological similarities between South Africa and India. The natural infection rates in both the countries are very high, Arora pointed out, adding that however, the immunisation rates in India are several fold higher. "In view of this, we may see a somewhat similar pattern in India as far as the third wave is concerned. "Looking at the behaviour of the Covid infection in the last seven to 10 days in India, I feel that we may be in for a third wave peak very soon," he said.

    Arora, however, asserted that there is no need to press the panic button. "Those who are yet to take the vaccine or are partially immunised should get the jab for protection against severe disease and hospitalisation. Also, one should strictly follow Covid-appropriate behaviour," he said. A total of 1,892 Omicron cases have so far been detected across 23 states and Union territories in the country and of the patients, 766 have either recuperated or migrated, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday.

    Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of 568 Omicron cases, followed by Delhi (382), Kerala (185), Rajasthan (174), Gujarat (152) and Tamil Nadu (121). With 37,379 fresh cases, India’s COVID-19 tally has climbed to 3,49,60,261, while the number of active cases of the infection has gone up to 1,71,830, according to the ministry’s data updated at 8 am.

Load more

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.