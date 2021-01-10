MARKET NEWS

January 10, 2021 / 09:34 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India reports 18,645 new COVID-19 cases, tally climbs to 1,04,50,284

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India has recorded over 1.04 crore confirmed COVID-19 cases and more than 1.50 lakh related deaths so far. The Indian regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for Covishield and Covaxin vaccines.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 292nd day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. India has reported 18,222 new COVID-19 cases, 19,253 recoveries, and 228 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the country's count to 1,04,50,284, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said. While 1,00,75,950 people have
recovered from the novel coronavirus so far, 1,50,999 persons have succumbed to the deadly virus in the country. There are 2,23,335 active coronavirus cases in India, as per the Union Health Ministry. Globally, more than 8.82 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 19.08 lakh have died so far. Many countries have granted emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccines and have started the process of vaccinating healthcare workers and high-risk groups. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin.
  • January 10, 2021 / 09:32 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Breaking: India reports 18,645 new COVID-19 cases, 19,299 discharges, and 201 deaths in last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry. The COVID-19 tally has climbed to 1,04,50,284, while the death toll stands at 1,50,999.

  • January 10, 2021 / 09:21 AM IST

    Mexico hits daily COVID-19 record with 16,105 new cases: Health Ministry

    Mexico on Saturday reported a record 16,105 new confirmed coronavirus cases, along with 1,135 additional fatalities, according to health ministry data, bringing its total tally to 1,524,036 infections and 133,204 deaths. The new daily death toll marks the fifth consecutive day that officials have reported more than 1,000 fatalities due to the highly contagious disease caused by the virus. The real number of infected people and deaths is likely significantly higher than the official count, the ministry has said, due to little testing.

  • January 10, 2021 / 09:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Mizoram LIVE Updates | Seventeen more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, taking the state's tally to 4,292 on Sunday, an official said. Eleven of the new cases were reported from the Aizawl district, four from Lawngtlai and two cases were detected in the Lunglei district, he said. Two Army personnel and two Border Security Force (BSF) jawans were among the newly-infected people. There are 98 active cases in the state at present, while 4,186 people have already recovered from the disease.

  • January 10, 2021 / 08:47 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Haryana reports 6 Covid-19 deaths, 279 fresh cases

    Haryana on Saturday reported six more coronavirus deaths, taking the fatality toll to 2,949 as 279 fresh cases pushed the state's infection tally to 2,64,721. According to the state Health Department's daily bulletin, the fatalities were one each from Gurgaon, Panipat, Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar, Sirsa and Jhajjar districts. The districts which reported new cases include Gurgaon (88) and Faridabad (37). Of the total number of Covid-19 cases in the state, the hardest-hit Gurgaon and Faridabad districts account for over 1 lakh infections. 

  • January 10, 2021 / 08:39 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Pope Francis to get vaccinated against COVID-19, says it is the ethical choice for all

    Pope Francis said on Saturday he planned to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as early as next week and urged everyone to get a shot, to protect not only their own lives but those of others. "I believe that ethically everyone should take the vaccine," the Pope said in an interview with TV station Canale 5. "It is an ethical choice because you are gambling with your health, with your life, but you are also gambling with the lives of others."

    Vatican City, the smallest independent county in the world, home to about 450 people including Pope Francis, has said it will shortly launch its own vaccination campaign against the coronavirus. "Next week," the Pope said, "we will start doing it here, in the Vatican, and I have booked myself in. It must be done. (Reuters)

  • January 10, 2021 / 08:21 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 5,59,886 on Saturday as 787 more people tested positive for the infection, while 20 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 9,922, a health bulletin said. As many as 978 people have been cured of the disease, taking the recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state to 96.79 per cent, it said.

    North 24 Parganas district reported the highest number of new cases at 224, followed by Kolkata (193), the bulletin said. Kolkata and North 24 Parganas districts reported the highest number of fresh fatalities at five each, followed by Howrah (four). Click here to read more..

  • January 10, 2021 / 08:15 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Bharat Biotech International Limited in a statement issued on January 9 said the probable cause of death of a volunteer during the Phase-III trials of its COVID-19 vaccine in Madhya Pradesh was cardio-respiratory failure as a result of suspected poisoning. The company added that the case is under police investigation and the death is not related to the vaccine trial.

    A volunteer named Deepak Maravi received the trial vaccine at Bhopal's People's Medical College on December 12, 2020. He was found dead nine days later at his home. The investigation into the cause of death is still going on.

    Read | Covaxin Phase-3 trial: COVID vaccine volunteer's death due to poisoning, says Bharat Biotech

  • January 10, 2021 / 08:05 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | The COVID-19 vaccination drive will kick off across the country on January 16. The Centre will give priority to the healthcare workers and the frontline workers who are estimated to be around 3 crore, followed by those above 50 years of age and the under-50 population groups with co-morbidities numbering around 27 crore, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on January 9.

    After the detailed review, it was decided that in view of the forthcoming festivals including Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Magh Bihu etc., the COVID19 vaccination will start from 16th January 2021," MoHFW said in a statement.

    Read: COVID-19 vaccination drive to kick off on January 16, says government

  • January 10, 2021 / 08:01 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Punjab LIVE Updates | Punjab records 255 fresh COVID-19 cases, 8 more deaths

    Punjab's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 1,68,734 on Saturday with 255 fresh infections while the death toll surged to 5,439 as eight more people succumbed to the disease, according to a medical bulletin. There are 2,952 active COVID-19 cases in the state, the bulletin said. Mohali reported 61 new cases, Ludhiana 57 and Patiala 21, among other districts. A total of 301 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 1,60,343, the bulletin stated.

  • January 10, 2021 / 07:48 AM IST

     UK helps raise $1 billion in global vaccine donations: Britain said on Sunday it has helped raise $1 billion (818 million euros) from global donors towards the drive to help "vulnerable countries" access coronavirus vaccines, by match-funding contributions.

    The UK said, in addition, it has committed £548 million to the COVAX Advance Market Commitment (AMC), after matching with £1 every $4 pledged by other donors. Canada, Japan and Germany are among the countries to make contributions that it matched, helping the AMC raise more than $1.7 billion in total so far. (AFP)

  • January 10, 2021 / 07:47 AM IST

