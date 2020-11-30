Live now
Nov 30, 2020 08:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 tally likely to breach 94-lakh mark today
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Total COVID-19 cases in India have risen to 93.92 lakh. There are 4,53,956 active cases in the country.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 252nd day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 93,92,919 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,36,696 deaths. A total of 88,02,267 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 4,53,956 active cases in the country as of date, which comprises 4.83 percent of the total caseload, the data stated. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. India's recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 93.71 percent. Globally, more than 6.22 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 14.52 lakh have died so far. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates:
India's COVID-19 tally close to 94-lakh mark
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Should isolation periods be shorter for people with COVID-19?
People with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, are most infectious about two days before symptoms begin and for five days afterward, according to a new analysis of previous research.
A few patients who are extremely ill or have impaired immune systems may expel — or “shed” — the virus for as long as 20 days, other studies have suggested. Even in mild cases, some patients may shed live virus for about a week, the new analysis found.
The accumulating data presents a quandary: Should public health officials shorten the recommended isolation time if it means more infected people will cooperate? Or should officials opt for longer periods in order to prevent transmission in virtually all cases, even if doing so takes a harsher toll on the economy? Read the full story here...
Coronavirus in ladakh LIVE Updates | Ladakh records 56 new COVID-19 cases, two more deaths
The Union Territory of Ladakh has recorded 56 fresh COVID-19 cases and two more deaths during the past 24 hours, taking the virus caseload in the region to 8,328 and the fatalities to 116, officials said on Sunday. One COVID-related death was reported each in Leh and Kargil districts on Saturday, they said, adding the fatality figure in Leh stands at 74 and 42 in Kargil.
The number of active cases dropped to 885 which include 777 in Leh and 108 in Kargil, officials added. (PTI)
Coronavirus in Karnataka LIVE Updates | Karnataka active cases dip below 25,000
Karnataka on Sunday reported a decline in the number of new COVID-19 cases at 1,291, and 15 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 8,83,899 and the toll to 11,765, the health department said. The day also saw 1,530 patients getting discharged after recovery, while active cases touched 24,503.
Cumulatively, 8,83,899 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state and these included 11,765 deaths and 8,47,612 discharges, the health department said in a bulletin.
Coronavirus in Haryana LIVE Updates | Haryana records 26 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,809 new cases
The COVID-19 death toll in Haryana rose to 2,401 on Sunday with 26 more fatalities, while 1,809 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 2,32,522, the state health department's daily bulletin said. The new fatalities include seven in Faridabad, six in Hisar and five in Gurgaon, it said.
Among the districts which reported a big spike in fresh cases include Gurgaon (479), Faridabad (380), Hisar (130) and Sonipat (115). There are currently 18,905 active cases in the state while the recovery rate was 90.84 per cent.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | EAM S Jaishankar calls on UAE's Prime Minister, discusses post-COVID economic cooperation
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on UAE's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on Sunday and discussed with him the prospects for economic cooperation between India and the Gulf country in the post-COVID-19 era. Jaishankar thanked Sheikh Mohammed for taking care of the Indian community and underlined that India had been a reliable partner to the UAE in all respects during this difficult period.
"Called on HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, VP & PM of UAE and the Ruler of Dubai. Handed over a personal communication from Prime Minister @narendramodi. Thanked him for taking care of the Indian community," Jaishankar tweeted.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Kiran Maheshwari, BJP leader and MLA from Rajasthan's Rajsamand, passed away at Medanta Hospital in Haryana's Gurugram after testing positive for COVID-19.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Ministry of Health and Family Welfare: India continues to have one of the lowest deaths per million population globally (presently 99). Focussed measures to ensure a low and manageable fatality rate have resulted in daily mortality figures of less than 500.
Coronavirus in West Bengal LIVE Updates | West Bengal reports 3,367 new COVID-19 cases, 54 fresh fatalities
West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 4,80,813 on Sunday as 3,367 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said. Fifty-four more people succumbed to the infection, pushing the state's coronavirus death toll to 8,376, it said. As many as 3,445 more people were cured of the disease, taking the state's recovery count to 4,48,032, the bulletin said.
The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stands at 93.18 percent, it said. The state now has 24,405 active cases, the bulletin said. West Bengal has so far tested 58.34 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 45,208 in the last 24 hours, it added. (PTI)
Coronavirus in World LIVE Updates | US health experts warn about surge in COVID-19 cases after Thanksgiving
Two top American health experts, also members of the White House Task Force on COVID-19, on Sunday feared a major surge in the coronavirus pandemic after this week's Thanksgiving festival, which traditionally involves gathering of family and friends over dinner.
The number of new COVID-19 cases reported in the US topped 200,000 for the first time on Friday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
Since January, when the first infections were reported in the US, America's total number of cases has surpassed 13 million. More than 265,000 people have died.
"If you look at the second wave, we had less than 25,000 cases a day, we had way less mortality. We're entering this post-Thanksgiving surge with three, four and 10 times as much disease across the country," Dr Deborah Birx, who is coordinator of the taskforce, told CBS News
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | PM Modi to interact with three teams in the process of developing a COVID-19 vaccine today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be talking to three teams that are currently working towards the development of a COVID-19 vaccine.
The Prime Minister's official Twitter handle said in a tweet: Tomorrow, on 30th November 2020, PM @narendramodi will interact, via video conferencing, with three teams that are involved in developing a COVID-19 vaccine. The teams he will interact with are from Gennova Biopharma, Biological E and Dr. Reddy’s.
The Prime Minister stressed that India considers vaccines as not only vital to good health, but also as a global good, and it is India’s duty to assist other countries, including the nations in our neighbourhood, in the collective fight against the virus, said the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).