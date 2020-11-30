Coronavirus Mumbai update | Stepping out without face cover? Pay fine of Rs 200 and get a free mask from BMC

The health ministry recommends that all tests issued by the ICMR for testing coronavirus, and those recommended by the concerned programme divisions need to be followed. (Source: Reuters)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on November 29 announced its decision to give away free masks to those found without face cover in public and also collect a fine of Rs 200 from them.

In a release on November 29, BMC said between April and November 28 it collected over Rs 10.7 crore in fines from 4.85 lakh citizens not wearing masks in public places.

The BMC said when an offender, after being fined, goes ahead without a face mask, the objective of implementing the COVID-19 prevention protocol remains unfulfilled.

'Therefore, in order to fulfil the objective, the citizen concerned will be provided a free mask and charged a penalty of Rs 200,' it said.

The relevant penalty receipt will also mention about the free mask, it said.

To curb the spread of infection in the post-Diwali season, the civic body has increased inspection drives in the city, with the violation of mask rule attracting a penalty of Rs 200.

From April till November 28, the maximum number of 32,010 citizens without masks were fined in the K-west ward, which includes areas like Juhu and Versova, a BMC official said, adding that Rs 63.39 lakh was collected as fine from them, reported news agency PTI.

Besides sanitisation of hands and maintaining social distance, regular use of masks is necessary for controlling the spread of coronavirus infection, he added.

With inputs from PTI.