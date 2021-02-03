Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Kerala's COVID-19 tally zooms to 9.38 lakh with 5,716 new cases

Coronavirus in Kerala LIVE Updates | Kerala adds 5,716 new COVID-19 cases, caseload rises to 9.38 lakh
With Kerala's virus graph continuing its sharp surge, 5,716 COVID-19 cases were reported yesterday and 5,747 recoveries with the active cases touching 69,157, the state government said. With the new cases, the total caseload has climbed to 9,38,353 and so far 8,65,168 people have been cured, Health Minister KK Shailaja said in a release. As many as 2,18,347 people were under observation invarious districts, including 10,939 in hospitals. (PTI)