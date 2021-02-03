MARKET NEWS

February 03, 2021 / 08:35 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Kerala's COVID-19 tally zooms to 9.38 lakh with 5,716 new cases

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Over 39.5 lakh beneficiaries have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the country till now

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 315th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 1,07,66,245 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,54,486 deaths. A total of 1,04,34,983 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 1,63,353 active cases in the country as of date, which comprises 1.52 percent of th
e total caseload, the data stated. India's recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 97.05 percent. Globally, over 10.38 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 22.51 lakh have died so far. Many countries, including India, have granted emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccines and have started vaccinating healthcare workers and high-risk groups. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin. Over 39.5 lakh people have been given their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in India so far.
  • February 03, 2021 / 08:43 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Kerala LIVE Updates | Kerala adds 5,716 new COVID-19 cases, caseload rises to 9.38 lakh

    With Kerala's virus graph continuing its sharp surge, 5,716 COVID-19 cases were reported yesterday and 5,747 recoveries with the active cases touching 69,157, the state government said. With the new cases, the total caseload has climbed to 9,38,353 and so far 8,65,168 people have been cured, Health Minister KK Shailaja said in a release. As many as 2,18,347 people were under observation invarious districts, including 10,939 in hospitals. (PTI)

  • February 03, 2021 / 08:21 AM IST

    Coronavirus Vaccine LIVE Updates | Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta was the first one to receive COVID-19 vaccine in the state police as the second phase of inoculation drive for frontline workers began yesterday. Chief Minister Amarinder Singh rolled out the second phase of COVID-19 vaccination drive on the day.

  • February 03, 2021 / 08:10 AM IST

    Coronavirus Vaccine LIVE Updates | A total of 9,357 people were administered the vaccine in Delhi yesterday. Seventeen cases of AEFI were reported during the day and around 51 percent of the targeted beneficiaries were inoculated, they said. Covishield was given to 8,131 beneficiaries at 150 centres of the Delhi government, while Covaxin jabs were administered to 1,226 healthcare workers at 33 centres in central government-run hospitals, officials said.

  • February 03, 2021 / 07:57 AM IST

    Coronavirus Vaccine LIVE Updates | Pakistan launches COVID-19 vaccination drive

    Pakistan launched its coronavirus vaccination campaign on February 2, with a doctor in Islamabad becoming the first person in the country to be vaccinated for COVID-19, reported news agency PTI. Prime Minister Imran Khan oversaw the start of the campaign. Khan said the vaccine would be distributed evenly among all provinces. Healthcare workers would be given the vaccine first as they are exposed to maximum risk, Khan said. He lauded the efforts of his team to procure the vaccine. Khan also thanked China for donating 500,000 doses of its Sinopharm.

  • February 03, 2021 / 07:11 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Delhi LIVE Updates | Delhi records 2 COVID-19 deaths, lowest in 10 months

    Delhi reported 114 fresh COVID-19 cases and two deaths due to the disease yesterday, the lowest in around 10 months, authorities said. The death toll stood at 10,858, while the cumulative COVID-19 case count rose to 6,35,331, they said. The 114 cases came out of 58,598 tests, including 31,159 RT-PCR and 27,439 rapid antigen ones, conducted the previous day for detection of COVID-19, according to a bulletin issued by the Delhi Health Department. The tally of active cases has dropped to 1,217 from 1,265 on Monday, the bulletin said, adding that 6,23,256 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far. (PTI)

  • February 03, 2021 / 07:09 AM IST

    Coronavirus in West Bengal LIVE Updates | Bengal reports 203 fresh COVID-19 cases, 9 more deaths

    West Bengal reported 203 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the virus tally in the state to 5,70,380 while the death roll reached 10,188 with nine more fatalities, according to the Health Department. Total 309 patients recuperated from the infection during the day, improving the recovery rate to 97.28 percent, it added. There are 5,305 active cases in the state at present. So far, 5,54,887 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the state. (PTI)

  • February 03, 2021 / 07:07 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 191 countries and territories. Today is the 316th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights reserved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express written permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.