January 27, 2021 / 07:25 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Karnataka logs 529 fresh COVID-19 cases; 4 more die

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: More than 20 lakh people in India have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine so far

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 309th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. India's COVID-19 tally stands at more than 1.06 crore, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The death toll in the country due to the outbreak stands at 1.53 lakh. While the total recoveries have increased to 1.03 crore, 1.84 lakh
cases remain 'active'. India's recovery rate is 96.9 percent. Globally, more than 10 crore people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 21.54 lakh have died so far. Many countries, including India, have granted emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccines and have started vaccinating healthcare workers and high-risk groups. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin. Over 20 lakh people have been given their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in India so far.
  • January 27, 2021 / 07:12 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Karnataka LIVE Updates | Karnataka reports 529 fresh COVID-19 cases, four deaths

    Karnataka reported 529 fresh coronavirus cases and four deaths yesterday, taking the total infections to 9,36,955 and fatalities to 12,204, the health department said. A department bulletin said 738 patients were discharged on the day after recovery. The active cases stood at 6,633 including 147 patients in the ICU. (PTI)

  • January 27, 2021 / 07:10 AM IST

    Coronavirus Vaccine LIVE Updates | Over 20 lakh beneficiaries inoculated in India

    Over 20 lakh healthcare workers across the country have received COVID-19 vaccine jabs till yesterday evening, as per provisional reports, the Union health ministry said yesterday. The ministry said that on the eleventh day of the nationwide immunisation drive, 5,615 beneficiaries were vaccinated till 7 pm in five states -- Tamil Nadu (4926), Karnataka (429), Rajasthan (216), Telangana (35) and Andhra Pradesh (9) -- through 194 sessions. (PTI)

  • January 27, 2021 / 07:09 AM IST

    Coronavirus in United States LIVE Updates | UK crosses grim COVID-19 death toll of 1,00,000

    The UK hit another grim COVID-19 milestone as the country's death toll from the deadly virus crossed 100,000 yesterday since the peak of the pandemic in 2020, with another 1,631 daily deaths. The total number of fatalities in the country has reached 100,162.

    Read the full article here

  • January 27, 2021 / 07:06 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 191 countries and territories. Today is the 309th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

