Last Updated : Jun 26, 2020 07:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus lockdown: Mamata Banerjee eases night curfew; mulls resuming Kolkata metro from July 1

Earlier this week, Banerjee had announced the extension of the ongoing lockdown till July 31.

PTI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on June 26 announced that the night curfew will now remain in force between 10 pm and 5 am, instead of the current 9 pm to 5 am, during the extended lockdown till July 31.

She also said she wants the metro services to resume from July 1, but only with 100 percent seat occupancy, and no passenger standing.

"We have decided that (from July 1) the night curfew hours will be from 10 pm to 5 am. We also want the Metro railways to resume services from July 1, by following all the precautionary and sanitisation norms and only with 100 percent seat occupancy policy," Banerjee said during a press conference.

She said the Kolkata metro railways should ensure that it is running trains without any passenger standing or coaches being overcrowded.

Click here to follow LIVE updates on the novel coronavirus pandemic

Earlier this week, Banerjee had announced the extension of the ongoing lockdown till July 31.

She also accused Opposition parties of indulging in politics at the time of a crisis to score political brownie points.

Speaking about her party's Martyr's Day rally on July 21, Banerjee said it would be observed, but in a much different way.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Jun 26, 2020 05:35 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Kolkata Metro #Mamata Banerjee #Reopening India #west bengal

