Coronavirus lockdown | Activist praised by PM Modi in Mann ki Baat alleges harassment by Mumbai Police for helping migrants

Environmental activist Afroz Shah, who was praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Mann Ki Baat address two years ago for his beach clean up drive, was allegedly harassed by Tilak Nagar Police for hours on May 19.

In a series of Twitter posts, Shah, who has been feeding the poor, helping migrants, and taking care of street dogs amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown, wrote that he was detained by the Mumbai Police for ferrying migrant workers to their destination in Mumbai.



After the trauma - at the hands of tilak nagar police station - last night

Emotional, physical and mental distress Will not be able to provide food to following injured and sick person : Umesh Mataji Micheal Manoj Laxmi Need home cooked food and little caring. Request. pic.twitter.com/iT4K3DzrDf — Afroz shah (@AfrozShah1) May 20, 2020

Notably, a curfew has been imposed in Mumbai, which means the movement of individuals is being strictly regulated and monitored at present. The restrictions are in place to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus disease, which has affected more than 35,000 people in the maximum city alone.Harrowed, he wrote in one of the social media posts that he wants to suspend all the charitable work he was involved in, claiming the system does not want him to serve the needy.He further said he is in emotional, physical, and mental distress due to the events that unfolded the previous night and would not be able to feed certain sick and injured persons. The activist urged fellow good Samaritans to reach out to these people and shared their names and pictures on Twitter as well.